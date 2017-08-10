IJN
Search
LOG IN
Monday, August 14, 2017 -
Print Edition
Home Today's Life Intermountain Jewish life on the border: Beth-El in Las Cruces

Jewish life on the border: Beth-El in Las Cruces

IJN StaffAug 10, 2017Intermountain, Today's Life 1

Like
Rabbi Larry Karol

Rabbi Larry Karol

By Raphael Bein, IJN intern

How does being 20 minutes from the Mexican border affect a congregation?

Rabbi Lawrence Karol, spiritual leader of Temple Beth-El in Las Cruces, NM, since 2011, says that Las Cruces’ proximity to the Mexican border creates a consciousness within the congregation and among Jews in other border communities.

In 2015, a rabbi in El Paso, Texas, along with the Jewish Federation of El Paso, created the program Shofar Across Borders at a location called Border Monument 1, a location without a fence (patrolled by guards and spotlights nonetheless). This is where Texas, New Mexico and Mexico meet. There is a no-man’s land between the two countries.

For the past two years, prior to Rosh Hashanah, more than 100 Jews from El Paso, Las Cruces and Juarez, Mexico, stood inside the no-man’s land, and the Mexican congregants stood on the other side of the border. Each congregation traded shofar blasts across the border.

Rabbi Karol asks: “Where else can I be where something like this would have happened?”

Karol was ordained in Cincinnati in 1981. Once an assistant rabbi at a temple in Dayton, Ohio, he transitioned to a position at Temple Beth Sholom in Topeka, Kan., where he served, 1984-2006.

For his next move, he decided to find a congregation where he could stay for the rest of his career. He made his way to Dover, New Hampshire, but that position became part time, and so  he made his way to Las Cruces to head Beth-El.

Karol says that the feeling in Las Cruces differs from his previous rabbinical engagements in a couple of ways.

“This community has people who have been here a really good long time; there are some founders here. Some come for the university, some are retirees.”

Temple Beth-El is quite active, as is not always the case with communities in less urban areas.

The synagogue is host to a minyan each week for Shabbat, has an adjoined religious school that meets 28 weeks of the year, and includes 125 member families.

Karol says that Beth-El is always looking forward. He and the congregation are constantly looking for new ways to worship and be a part of the Reform Jewish community.

The political spectrum at Beth-El is diverse. In light of this, Karol makes sure to keep any political discussion at his temple succinct. There is an interesting interaction between being a southern border town and a Reform temple that seems to play a part in this.

Karol augments his rabbinical career with other interests and activities. A passionate musician, he has been a singer-songwriter since the mid-90s.

He also writes a blog, full of different topics, from political musings to dvar Torahs to personal reflections.

Copyright © 2017 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostWho is the fairest owner of them all?
IJN Staff

Related articles

He who hesitates can carry blood guilt

Tehilla R. GoldbergAug 10, 2017

Want peace? Use Taylor Force, call the bluff

Jonathan TobinAug 10, 2017

The Return

Shana GoldbergAug 10, 2017

One thought on “Jewish life on the border: Beth-El in Las Cruces

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Aug
14
Mon
7:00 pm Adult Hebrew Reading Class (Rodef)
Adult Hebrew Reading Class (Rodef)
Aug 14 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Weekly Hebrew course at Rodef Shalom, taught by Marlene Richter.
7:00 pm Guest Lecture: Rabbi Israel Meir...
Guest Lecture: Rabbi Israel Meir...
Aug 14 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Former Israeli Ashkenazic chief rabbi and Holocaust survivor Israel Meir Lau shares his story during two appearances in Colorado: Aug. 13, 7 p.m., BMH-BJ Aug. 14, 7 p.m., Chabad Vail
Aug
15
Tue
10:15 am The Jewish Ostrich Barons of Oud...
The Jewish Ostrich Barons of Oud...
Aug 15 @ 10:15 am – 11:15 am
Phillip Greenberg shares the story of Oudtshoorn in South Africa, whose ostrich feather industry attracted a Jewish community. Part of JFS@JCC Senior Connections. In the Wolf room.
6:30 pm Special in Uniform (Aspen/Denver)
Special in Uniform (Aspen/Denver)
Aug 15 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Lt. Col. (Res.) Tiran Attia discusses Special in Uniform, a program integrating people with special needs into the IDF. At Chabad Aspen. Also hosted by JNF. Denver, Aug. 15, 7pm at Temple Sina
7:00 pm Jubilees (Boulder)
Jubilees (Boulder)
Aug 15 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Two-part series taught by Dr. Naomi Jacobs on the Dead Sea Scrolls. At Bonai Shalom.
Aug
16
Wed
10:00 am Survival of a Nation (Vail)
Survival of a Nation (Vail)
Aug 16 @ 10:00 am – 11:15 am
Six-session series led by Rabbi Dovid Mintz on the survival of the Jewish nation as seen through the prism of the Six Day War. At Chabad of Vail. (Alternative session meets in the evenings, 7:15pm.)
12:00 pm 48 Ways to Wisdom (JOI)
48 Ways to Wisdom (JOI)
Aug 16 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Talmud class focusing on personal growth and development from ancient Jewish wisdom. With lunch. Hosted by JOI. At 5350 S Roslyn St, Suite 240 in Greenwood Village.
6:00 pm Bible, Beers & Brotherhood
Bible, Beers & Brotherhood
Aug 16 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Temple Sinai’s monthly men’s happy hour and Torah discussion group with Rabbi Rheins. At Darcy’s Pub on South Ulster.
6:30 pm Introduction to Jewish Meditatio...
Introduction to Jewish Meditatio...
Aug 16 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Introductory workshop to Jewish meditation, exploring why meditation is helpful, and what Jewish meditation is. Also on Aug. 20 at 3:30pm. At Har HaShem.
6:30 pm Jewish GOP Meeting
Jewish GOP Meeting
Aug 16 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Monthly meeting of the Jewish Republicans of Colorado. Held at East Side Kosher Deli.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN