Jewish genealogy: Suddenly you have 50 cousins — how?
Andrea JacobsOct 25, 2018Features0
You submit a swab of your Jewish DNA to an online ancestry site and suddenly discover you have 50 new cousins in Denver alone. Accurate or exaggerated? “That depends,” says genealogist Lara Diamond, the expert researcher, paper sleuth, popular blogger and headliner at Jewish Genealogical Society of Colorado’s Nov. 4 workshop. “Because you’re a Jew, […]
