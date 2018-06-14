IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, June 14, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home News International Jewish 101-year-old veteran honored by the queen

Jewish 101-year-old veteran honored by the queen

JTAJun 14, 2018International, News0

Like
Mordaunt Cohen

Mordaunt Cohen

LONDON — A 101-year-old Jewish British veteran of WW II received an honor from the Queen for his services to education.

Mordaunt Cohen received the MBE, or Member of the Order of the British Empire, June 1.

Cohen told the Jewish Chronicle he was “deeply humbled” to have been recognized for the years he spent teaching young people about the war.

Born in Sunderland, he joined the British Army after hearing about the plight of the Jews in Nazi Germany.

He served in the jungles of Burma, now Myanmar, with the 251 West African Heavy Anti-Aircraft Unit, commanding Nigerian volunteers.

After the war he became chairman of the Association of Jewish Ex-Servicemen, through which he worked to ensure the memory of the thousands of Jewish soldiers who served in the British Army was not forgotten.

“As the years go by, there are less of us around to tell our story. I look forward to continuing to educate as many people as possible in the years ahead, health permitting,” he told the Jewish Chronicle.

JTA

Related articles

Saint Petersburg's Grand Choral Synagogue will open its doors for World Cup fans.

Ahead of World Cup, Russian Jewish communities prepare to open their doors

JNSJun 14, 2018

(Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency/Getty)

It’s World Cup time!

Shana GoldbergJun 13, 2018

Lionel Messi at Melbourne Cricket Ground, 2017. (Quinn Rooney/Getty)

Why a soccer hooligan is smiling

Rocky Mountain JewJun 07, 2018

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Jun
14
Thu
1:00 pm Kavod on the Road: Jewish Immigr...
Kavod on the Road: Jewish Immigr...
Jun 14 @ 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Kavod Senior Life visits BMH-BJ for part two of Jewish Immigrant Experience in America Beginning in the 1960s with Marilyn Kopelman.
5:30 pm JCC Poker Tournament
JCC Poker Tournament
Jun 14 @ 5:30 pm – 10:00 pm
Annual poker (Hold ’em) tournament hosted by JCC, open to novices and veterans. With dinner and drinks.
6:00 pm Bais Menachem Appreciation Dinner
Bais Menachem Appreciation Dinner
Jun 14 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Annual Bais Menachem appreciation dinner, honoring Andy and Miriam Baxt, Dr. Neil and Leah Dobro, and Michelle and Steve Miller. With guest speaker Rabbi Ari Shishler. At BMH-BJ.
7:00 pm JCC Summer Concert: The Fabulous...
JCC Summer Concert: The Fabulous...
Jun 14 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Annual summer concert series hosted by Salt Lake JCC. Held on the patio. Dates/bands for 2017 are: June 14, The Lazlos July 19, The Distractions Aug. 22, Better Off With the Blues
Jun
15
Fri
5:15 pm Shabbat at Silo Park (Sinai)
Shabbat at Silo Park (Sinai)
Jun 15 @ 5:15 pm – 7:00 pm
Outdoor Shabbat services, hosted by Temple Sinai at Silo Park. Tot Shabbat, 5:15pm; Family Shabbat, 6pm. With singing and storytelling. Picnics welcome.
6:00 pm Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Jun 15 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Temple Emanuel’s family oriented Friday evening service, for families with kids ages 1-6. With oneg and Shabbat dinner and special guest magician Keir Royale.
6:15 pm Shabbat Service & Dinner (JTown)
Shabbat Service & Dinner (JTown)
Jun 15 @ 6:15 pm – 8:30 pm
JTown hosts a Shabbat service followed by a traditional Friday night meal. At the Lone Tree hub.
6:30 pm Beatles Shabbat (Santa Fe)
Beatles Shabbat (Santa Fe)
Jun 15 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Beatles-themed Kabbalat Shabbat in honor of Cantor Cindy Freedman of HaMakom. At Beit Tikva in Santa Fe.
7:30 pm Mostly Music Shabbat (Evergreen)
Mostly Music Shabbat (Evergreen)
Jun 15 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Beth Evergreen’s Mostly Music Kabbalat Shabbat service, in June featuring the original music of Rabbi Jamie Arnold.
Jun
16
Sat
3:15 pm Mishkan of the Heart (Albuquerque)
Mishkan of the Heart (Albuquerque)
Jun 16 @ 3:15 pm – 5:00 pm
Monthly Mishkan of the Heart class with Rabbi Deborah Brin. June topic is “Korach: Good, Bad or Misguided?”. At First Unitarian Church in Albuquerque.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN