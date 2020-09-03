Jerusalemites talk about peace with UAE [VIDEO]

The news of the summer for the Israel community has been the historic Abraham Accord, which normalized relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

This agreement, the first peace agreement Israel has presented in 25 years and the first between a Gulf state and Israel and is expected to lead to similar agreements with other Arab countries, possibly Bahrain, Oman or Saudi Arabia.

This historic development could have far reaching implications to the Middle East, and more specifically, the for the Palestinian Authority arena.

TPS was out on the street to discuss history with the residents of Jerusalem.

Many of the Arab residents decried the agreement as a betrayal and a catastrophe, while some said it could contribute positively. On the Jewish side, the peace agreement was greeted with positive feelings from all respondents.