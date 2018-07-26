Jeanne Diner

Funeral services for longtime Denverite Jeanne Kaye Diner took place July 22, 2018 at Temple Emanuel with interment at Emanuel Cemetery at Fairmount. Rabbis Joe Black and Steven Foster and Cantor Elizabeth Sacks officiated at services for Mrs. Diner who passed away July 18 in Lone Tree. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mrs. Diner was born in Louisville, Ky. on Aug. 25, 1933. Throughout her life, she resided in Lincoln, Neb., Renselear, NY, Detroit, Los Angeles, Denver and Lone Tree.

Educated at Denver’s East High School, CU and UCLA, the former Jeanne Kaye Leopold married Edwin R. Diner on April 29, 1954.

She was the founder and owner of the Various Vitamin Health Food Store in Denver.

A 65-year member of Temple Emanuel, Mrs. Diner was active with B’nai B’rith Women, Hadassah, Brandeis Women and AA.

She was the wife of Ed Diner; the mother of Marty (Jackie) Diner of Longmont, Randy (the late Sherry) Diner of Lone Tree, Jim (Marla) Diner of Centennial, and Nancy (Matt) Gordon of Mercer Island, Wa.; the grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of seven.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Academy for Precision Learning (www.aplschool.org) or Temple Emanuel.