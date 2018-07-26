IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, July 27, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Obituaries Jeanne Diner

Jeanne Diner

IJN StaffJul 26, 2018Obituaries0

Like
Jeanne Diner

Jeanne Diner

Funeral services for longtime Denverite Jeanne Kaye Diner took place July 22, 2018 at Temple Emanuel with interment at Emanuel Cemetery at Fairmount. Rabbis Joe Black and Steven Foster and Cantor Elizabeth Sacks officiated at services for Mrs. Diner who passed away July 18 in Lone Tree. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mrs. Diner was born in Louisville, Ky. on Aug. 25, 1933. Throughout her life, she resided in Lincoln, Neb., Renselear, NY, Detroit, Los Angeles, Denver and Lone Tree.

Educated at Denver’s East High School, CU and UCLA, the former Jeanne Kaye Leopold married Edwin R. Diner on April 29, 1954.

She was the founder and owner of the Various Vitamin Health Food Store in Denver.

A 65-year member of Temple Emanuel, Mrs. Diner was active with B’nai B’rith Women, Hadassah, Brandeis Women and AA.

She was the wife of Ed Diner; the mother of Marty (Jackie) Diner of Longmont, Randy (the late Sherry) Diner of Lone Tree, Jim (Marla) Diner of Centennial, and Nancy (Matt) Gordon of Mercer Island, Wa.; the grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of seven.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Academy for Precision Learning (www.aplschool.org) or Temple Emanuel.

Previous PostWhat do we expect from a Jewish state?
IJN Staff

Related articles

48 Ways to Acquire the Torah: Way #14

Hillel GoldbergJul 26, 2018

What do we expect from a Jewish state?

Jonathan TobinJul 26, 2018

New York City fountain walk

Tehilla R. GoldbergJul 26, 2018

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Jul
27
Fri
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Jul 27 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
5:00 pm Young Family Shabbat Picnic (Rodef)
Young Family Shabbat Picnic (Rodef)
Jul 27 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Rodef Shalom’s monthly summertime Friday evening program for young families, with potluck dinner and Shabbat singing. Upcoming dates/locations are: July 27, Garland Park
6:00 pm Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Jul 27 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Special musical Friday night Shabbat service at Temple Emanuel, led by Steve Brodsky and band. Followed by BYO picnic.
6:30 pm Rockin’ Tu b’Av Shabbat (JYW)
Rockin’ Tu b’Av Shabbat (JYW)
Jul 27 @ 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Musical Shabbat celebrating Tu b’Av, the Jewish holiday of love. Hosted by Judaism Your Way at Althea Center for Engaged Spirituality, 1400 Williams.
7:00 pm Tu b’Av Party (Evergreen)
Tu b’Av Party (Evergreen)
Jul 27 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Summer party hosted by Cong. Beth Evergreen in honor of Tu b’Av, the Jewish day of love. With refreshments, live music, the Newlyweds Game and silent auction.
7:00 pm Young Professionals Kohelet Shabbat
Young Professionals Kohelet Shabbat
Jul 27 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Shabbat service and dinner oriented for young professionals, hosted by Kohelet.
7:45 pm Fourth Friday Dinner (BMH-BJ)
Fourth Friday Dinner (BMH-BJ)
Jul 27 @ 7:45 pm – 9:45 pm
Monthly communal Shabbat dinner at BMH-BJ, held on the fourth Friday of the month. In June honoring Jewish War Veterans with guest speaker Michael Shapiro. Other upcoming dates: 7/27, 7:30pm, Small Plates & Not-So-Small Talk[...]
Jul
28
Sat
10:00 am Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Jul 28 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Bagels, coffee, singing and parsha discussion at Temple Micah.
10:00 pm Shabbat Nachamu Kumsitz (Kollel)
Shabbat Nachamu Kumsitz (Kollel)
Jul 28 @ 10:00 pm
Annual Shabbat Nachamu motzei Shabbat kumsitz, with singing and spirit. Held at a private home.
Jul
29
Sun
10:00 am MoHo Visits the Dead Sea Scrolls
MoHo Visits the Dead Sea Scrolls
Jul 29 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Moishe House Denver visits the Dead Sea Scrolls exhibition at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists



Subscribe to the IJN