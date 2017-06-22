Janet Kaplan

Janet S. Kaplan, the mother of Joe Kaplan of the Bagel Deli, passed away June 16, 2017, in Denver. Rabbi Bruce Dollin and Cantor Martin Goldstein officiated at the June 19 service at the HEA. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mrs. Kaplan was born April 22, 1921, in Chicago, and resided in Chicago and Sarasota, Fla. before moving to Denver.

She graduated from the University of Michigan.

Mrs. Kaplan married Ellis Kaplan on Dec. 30, 1945. Mr. Kaplan passed away on June 23, 2000.

A medical administrator, she also was a court mediator.

Mrs. Kaplan is survived by her son Joe (Rhoda) Kaplan; daughter-in-law Sally Kaplan; grandchildren Stephanie (Scott) Scheimer and Jared V. Kaplan; and great-grandchildren Noah David, Drew Kaplan, Evan Lola and Cooper Paul.

She was predeceased by her son David Kaplan on Aug. 13, 1992.

Contributions may be made to the David Kaplan Fellowship Fund, University of Missouri, 103 Neff Hall, Columbia, Mo. 65211 or the Paul Weiner Fund at the HEA.

