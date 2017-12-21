IJN
Saturday, December 23, 2017
Janet Howsam

IJN StaffDec 21, 2017Obituaries0

Janet Grace Johnson Howsam, daughter of the late Colorado Governor and Seantor “Big Ed” Johnson, passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2017, in Sun City, Ariz. She was 97. The family held a private service in Denver.

“Janet touched countless lives with her warmth, loyalty and determination,” the family said. “We are forever graced by her loving, selfless support.”

Mrs. Howsam was born Feb. 19, 1920, on the family’s homestead near Craig, Colo.

She moved to Denver when her father was elected Colorado Lieutenant Governor in 1930. He later served three terms as governor and three terms as US senator.

One of Mrs. Howsam’s favorite childhood memories was sliding down the banister in the Capitol Building.

After graduating Denver’s East High, she attended CU and was a member of Tri-Delta Sorority.

She married Navy pilot Bob Howsam in 1939, raised two children and devoted herself to her family and her husband’s sports career.

In 1948, the family purchased the Denver Bears baseball team and constructed Bears Stadium, near the site of today’s Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

Mr. Howsam was an original founder of the American Football League and the Denver Broncos in 1959.

Mrs. Howsam lived in St. Louis, where her husband served as general manager of the St. Louis Cardinals (1964-1967) and later Cincinnati while he was president and general manager of the Cincinnati Reds (1967-1978). “The Big Red Machine” won back-to-back World Series.

She never missed a game, dressed in her cheerful red sweater, and graciously hosted fans at Riverfront Stadium.

The couple retired to Glenwood Springs  and wintered in Sun City, Ariz.

Mr. Howsam passed away in 2008 at the age of 89.

Mrs. Howsam is survived by two sons, Robert Howsam of Colorado Springs and Edwin Howsam of Scottsdale, Ariz.; grandchildren Erik Howsam, Andrea Howsam Dunne MacKenzie, Elizabeth Howsam and Rebecca Howsam; and great-grandchildren Aiden Howsam, Elsa Howsam, Lilly Dunne and Keira Dunne.

Contributions in Janet Howsam’s name may be made to the Museum of Northwest Colorado, 590 Yampa Ave., Craig, CO 81625.

Copyright © 2017 by the Intermountain Jewish News

IJN Staff

