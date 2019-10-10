IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, October 10, 2019 -
Print Edition
Home Obituaries Jacquelyn Horwitz

Jacquelyn Horwitz

IJN StaffOct 10, 2019Obituaries0

Like

Jacquelyn Horwitz

Jacquelyn “Jackie” Horwitz of Denver, formerly of St. Louis and wife of the late Sidney William Horwitz, passed away Oct. 1, 2019, in Denver. Rabbi Amy Feder officiated at the Oct. 4 graveside service held at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the local arrangements.

Mrs. Horwitz is survived by her children Teri M. Love of Tampa, Fla., Dr. Lon R. (Mindy) Horwitz of Denver and Dr. Todd A. Horwitz of Tampa; grandchildren Kellie Piercefield, Tristin Love, Dr. Brittany R. Staples, Ian A. Staples, Hannah Ida Louise Horwitz, Jennifer Horowitz and Cynthia Horwitz; and great-grandchildren Tyler and Dax Piercefield.

Grandson Tyler Love predeceased her.

Contributions may be made to the St. Louis chapter of the Humane Society of Missouri, 1201 Macklind. Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110; and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), www.aspca.org/donate.

Previous PostDr. Rosalind Kramer
IJN Staff

Related articles

Dr. Rosalind Kramer

IJN StaffOct 10, 2019

Whither Jewish day schools?

IJN Editorial StaffOct 10, 2019

Whither Jewish day schools?

JNSOct 10, 2019

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Oct
10
Thu
3:30 pm Build the Sukkah (Evergreen)
Build the Sukkah (Evergreen)
Oct 10 @ 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Join Beth Evergreen to build the sukkah, and enjoy pizza in the hut after.
4:00 pm Family Sukkah Building (Stapleton)
Family Sukkah Building (Stapleton)
Oct 10 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Chabad Stapleton hosts a family oriented sukkah building on Founders Green, 29th and Roslyn.
7:00 pm Torah Trope (Boulder)
Torah Trope (Boulder)
Oct 10 @ 7:00 pm – 8:15 pm
Ten-session class hosted by Har HaShem learning the melodies to which the Torah is chanted. Led by Sara-Jane Cohen. Held at a private home.
Oct
11
Fri
6:00 pm YAD Shabbat
YAD Shabbat
Oct 11 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Quarterly Shabbat dinner for young professionals. In October at Four Mile Historic Park, with High Holiday theme. Kabbalat Shabbat at 5:45 p.m. Hosted by JEWISHcolorado’s YAD.
6:00 pm Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Oct 11 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Temple Emanuel’s family oriented Friday evening service, for families with kids ages 1-6.
Oct
12
Sat
10:30 am Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Oct 12 @ 10:30 am – 11:30 am
Bagels, coffee, singing and parsha discussion at Temple Micah.
Oct
13
Sun
9:00 am JWV Post 344 Meeting
JWV Post 344 Meeting
Oct 13 @ 9:00 am – 11:30 am
Jewish War Veterans Denver Post 344 meeting with lox & bagels breakfast. Held monthly at Temple Sinai. In October with Ailbe Astor of Freedom Service Dogs. Upcoming dates/themes: Dr. Seth Ward: ‘Middle East & Israeli[...]
9:00 am Sinai Sundays: Stories of the Ta...
Sinai Sundays: Stories of the Ta...
Oct 13 @ 9:00 am – 10:20 am
Ten-session series with Rabbi Rick Rheins exploring fundamental stories of the Talmud. On Jan. 26 with scholar-in-resident Rabbi Gary Zola. At Temple Sinai.
9:30 am JGSCO Monthly Seminar
JGSCO Monthly Seminar
Oct 13 @ 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
Jewish Genealogical Society monthly seminar. At BMH-BJ. Upcoming dates/themes: Oct. 13, “Using FamilySearch for Jewish Research” with Todd Knowles Nov. 17, “Jews on the Move: A History of Modern Migration” with CU Prof. David Shneer[...]
10:00 am Community Sukkah Decoration (JCC)
Community Sukkah Decoration (JCC)
Oct 13 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Join JCC to build and decorate its sukkah. With crafts and snacks.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists