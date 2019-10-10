Jacquelyn Horwitz

Jacquelyn “Jackie” Horwitz of Denver, formerly of St. Louis and wife of the late Sidney William Horwitz, passed away Oct. 1, 2019, in Denver. Rabbi Amy Feder officiated at the Oct. 4 graveside service held at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the local arrangements.

Mrs. Horwitz is survived by her children Teri M. Love of Tampa, Fla., Dr. Lon R. (Mindy) Horwitz of Denver and Dr. Todd A. Horwitz of Tampa; grandchildren Kellie Piercefield, Tristin Love, Dr. Brittany R. Staples, Ian A. Staples, Hannah Ida Louise Horwitz, Jennifer Horowitz and Cynthia Horwitz; and great-grandchildren Tyler and Dax Piercefield.

Grandson Tyler Love predeceased her.

Contributions may be made to the St. Louis chapter of the Humane Society of Missouri, 1201 Macklind. Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110; and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), www.aspca.org/donate.