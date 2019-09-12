Jack Welner, a Holocaust survivor, passed away Aug. 28, 2019, in Denver, just two weeks shy of his 90th birthday. Rabbi Steven Foster officiated at the Aug. 30 service at Feldman Chapel. Burial was at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. A celebration of life service was held on Sept. 1. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“On Aug. 28 we lost our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, soul mate and friend,” the family said. “While Jack did not have an easy start in life, he found a way to bring joy to his life and the people around him.”

Mr. Welner was born on Sept. 10, 1920, in Lodz, Poland. Interned in the Lodz Ghetto, he was deported to Dachau in 1944.

“He will be missed by so many, and will be ever present in our hearts,” his family said.

Mr. Welner is survived by his children Ellen (Jon) Lozow, Steve (Heidi) Welner and Bev (Scott Fisher) Michaels; grandchildren Andrea (Corey) Reavis, Talia Zall, Daniel (Jolene) Lozow, Jordan Michaels, Erica (Jason) Scott and Zachary Welner; and great-grandchildren Cameron Zall, Isabella Zall, Grant Scott and Theo Lozow.

He will be deeply mourned by Lori Goldberg.

Contributions may be sent to JFS, The Denver Hospice and DU’s Holocaust Awareness Institute.

