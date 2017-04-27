IJN
Friday, April 28, 2017
Jack Bernstein

IJN StaffApr 27, 2017Obituaries

Jack Bernstein, a native Denverite and psychologist, passed away April 15, 2017, in Phoenix, Ariz. He was 86. Rabbi Weiner officiated at the April 19 graveside service at Green Acres Cemetery. Sinai Mortuary made the arrangements.

“He was beloved by all he encountered,” the family said.

Mr. Bernstein was born April 4, 1931, in Denver.

A graduate of DU, he earned a PhD in psychology at Regis College.

He married Carolyn Sue Hayutin on Sept. 17, 1967.

Mrs. Bernstein passed away on Aug. 4, 2004.

Mr. Bernstein worked in psychology and social work at Ft. Logan Good Samaritan Mental Health Institute and the Greater Phoenix Psychiatric Center.

He is listed in Who’s Who.

Mr. Bernstein is survived by his sons I. Jay, Sam and Jeff Bernstein; brothers Herman and Lewis; and grandchildren Ben, Rose, Avery and Elan.

Contributions may be made to the charity of choice.

