IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, December 28, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Blogs It was 1972…

It was 1972…

Rocky Mountain JewDec 27, 2018Blogs, Opinion, Rocky Mountain Jew0

Like

It was 1972. Forty-six years ago. The year is now emblazoned into the psyche of Broncos fans — because that’s how long it’s been since the beloved Denver football team had back-to-back losing seasons. It’s not the kind of record one wants to break, but break it the Broncos did, under the tutelage of the local quarterback-legend-turned-GM John Elway and head coach Vance Joseph.

The helmet of the '71-'72 losing Broncos, left, and of the '17-'18 losing Broncos, right

The helmet of the ’71-’72 losing Broncos, left, and of the ’17-’18 losing Broncos, right

Forty-six years. It’s a heck of a long time ago. To put it in perspective, here are some of the world events that were happening — along with the Broncos’ losing records — circa 1972:

Richard Nixon was president.

The Watergate scandal was just getting started. The Vietnam War was still waging.

Israeli athletes were murdered by Black September terrorists at the Munich Olympics.

Bloody Sunday, in which 14 unarmed Catholic protesters were killed, took place in Londonderry/Derry, Northern Ireland.

Of the historic events mentioned, only one continues. Richard Nixon resigned in 1974. The Vietnam War officially ended in 1975. Legal actions related to Watergate concluded in 1977. The Troubles in Northern Ireland, while not totally eradicated, overall came to an end with the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

Tragically, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has not come to an end, and Palestinian terrorists — though no longer under the umbrella of Black September — continue to murder innocent Israelis.

For the sake of the Denver Broncos and Broncos Country, we hope that in 46 years these two last years will feel as far off as do those of ’71-’72. But for that to happen, the Broncos will have to face a lot of tough questions. There are the easier ones, like needing a new head coach. But the tougher ones go straight to the top: Is John Elway still the right person for general manager? Is an unstable ownership situation infecting this team?

Are the Broncos ready to answer?

Rocky Mountain Jew

Related articles

Belle Marcus

IJN StaffDec 27, 2018

Myndel Cohen

IJN StaffDec 27, 2018

Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation

Graphic adaptation

Shana GoldbergDec 27, 2018

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Dec
28
Fri
5:30 pm Communal Shabbat Dinner (Aspen)
Communal Shabbat Dinner (Aspen)
Dec 28 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Communal Shabbat dinner with Chabad of Aspen. With Kabbalat Shabbat services.
6:00 pm Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Dec 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Special musical Friday night Shabbat service at Temple Emanuel, led by Steve Brodsky and band. Followed by BYO picnic.
Dec
29
Sat
9:30 am Torah Study Minyan: Field of Dre...
Torah Study Minyan: Field of Dre...
Dec 29 @ 9:30 am – 11:30 am
Torah study minyan at B’nai Havurah, discussing ‘Field of Dreams’, followed by a vegetarian Chinese oneg.
10:00 am Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Dec 29 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Bagels, coffee, singing and parsha discussion at Temple Micah.
Dec
30
Sun
9:05 am Sinai Sundays: Responsa Part Three
Sinai Sundays: Responsa Part Three
Dec 30 @ 9:05 am – 10:25 am
Eleven-part series with Rabbi Rick Rheins exploring halachic responses to emerging ethical and ritual issues facing modern Jews. At Temple Sinai.
Jan
2
Wed
7:00 pm Conversational Hebrew (BMH-BJ)
Conversational Hebrew (BMH-BJ)
Jan 2 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Weekly conversational Hebrew class taught by experienced teacher Roberta Feinsmith. Meeting Wednesdays at BMH-BJ.
8:00 pm Whisky & Wisdom (Men)
Whisky & Wisdom (Men)
Jan 2 @ 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Monthly men’s evening led by Rabbi Menachem Lehrfield of JOI combining whisky tasting with Jewish wisdom relating to men’s roles as fathers, husbands and professionals. Held at a private home.
Jan
3
Thu
12:30 pm Lunch & Learn: Pirkei Avot (Boul...
Lunch & Learn: Pirkei Avot (Boul...
Jan 3 @ 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm
Monthly (brown bag) Lunch & Learn with Rabbi Fred Greene on Pirkei Avot (Ethics of the Fathers). At Har HaShem.
Jan
4
Fri
4:30 pm Happy Minyan (BMH-BJ)
Happy Minyan (BMH-BJ)
Jan 4 @ 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Family-friendly Kabbalat Shabbat full of song. Led by Reb Noam Horowitz. At BMH-BJ.
5:00 pm Family Shabbat Experience (JOI)
Family Shabbat Experience (JOI)
Jan 4 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Monthly family Shabbat at JOI@Aish, with Friday night services oriented for children and Shabbat dinner. Held at a private home.

IJN Columnists



Subscribe to the IJN