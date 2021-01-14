Israel’s alcohol scene is more than wine

By Rachel Ringler

For better or worse — probably worse — people have been consuming more alcohol during the pandemic. The better part comes in the form of a growing alcohol market in Israel. It’s not just about wine anymore.

Israeli players in the bubbling alcohol industry — made up of vintners, brewers and distillers located all over the country — are bringing to market world-class beverages that combine traditional production techniques with the fruits, grains and herbs native to Israel, and the “startup” personality of its people, too.

Whiskey

While Israel is not Scotland, it does have a growing selection of whiskies, some of which have come to enjoy international recognition.

One of the reasons is that about 10 years ago the taxation of whiskey changed, making it more affordable. Combined with Israelis’ love of travel, the country was open to new flavors.

Distiller David Zibell says that the Golan region is ideal. “It is green and lush in the winter, has lots of fruit and grain, it is a great source of Israeli water from local, natural springs, it is quiet and has a great climate to age whiskey.”

Spirits

Several distilleries that are producing whiskey offer other spirits, too, made with local fruits and herbs, for an only-in-Israel flavor profile.

M&H makes Levantine gin made with cinnamon, chamomile and black pepper; the Golani Distillery sells Holy Land Gin, which is distilled with juniper, coriander, cardamom, and myrtle.

Zibell of Golani Distillery says he turned to spirits when he realized he “needed to find a way to bring in revenue while the whisky was maturing.” A friend introduced him to absinthe, a drink with a high alcohol content that was popular in France at the end of the 19th century. Zibell is working on a variant made with local ingredients, like nana (mint), za’atar and sheeba, a local wormwood.

Arak

This aniseed liquor is native to the Levant and Mediterranean. The arak on the Israeli market today ranges from Lebanese style, brought to Israel’s Galilee by Lebanese citizens who fled to Israel in 2000 after Israel withdrew from southern Lebanon, to creative variants from Arak Gat, flavored with bubble gum or mint, to name a few.

Craft Beer

For decades, Israelis thirsty for a local beer, could choose from two: Goldstar or Maccabee. Today, you can select from dozens.

The growing interest in craft beers reflects a worldwide trend coupled with the startup nature of Israel. “American expats brought the craft beer spirit to Israel,” says Avi Moskowitz, cofounder of beer purveyor BeerBazaar. Israeli craft beers, he says, use “local ingredients like zaatar, wheat, apricots, oranges, guava, strawberries, pineapple. The Israeli beer palate leans toward the sweet. We have many fruit-based beers.”