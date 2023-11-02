Israeli teen emissaries torn

On Oct. 7, four Israelis in Denver were torn, and in anguish. Their families in their homeland were facing the worst terror attack in Israeli history. On first instinct each of the four had to fight the urge to rush to DIA and head back home, to fight Hamas.

Instead, they stayed in Denver.

“For the first weekend that the attacks happened, I went through a depressive episode where I didn’t want to talk to anyone or be with anyone,” said Roni Zinger, whose family lives in Ganei Tikva, near Tel Aviv.

“I was so in shock. After that weekend and that next week, I realized that I have important work to do and I think we have more to offer and more to do here than in back in Israel.

“So I just kind of pushed through. I have to be there for the community and explain and talk about things.”

Zinger is one of the four Shinshinim ambassadors through JEWISHcolorado.

All four graduated from high school in Israel and then took a gap year in Denver before beginning their military commitment next year to the IDF.

“When something like this, something bad happens in Israel, you just want to be with your family and hug them and be around them,” said Talia Shlaom, whose family lives in Be’er Milka within the Ramat HaNegev Regional Council.

The family had to be evacuated during the attacks.

“When we were trained to come here, people told us that our mission here is to bring our own personal story. Bringing that story here is much more important than being back in Israel.

“I’m trying to help people understand that Israel is not just one big word.

“It is actual people with stories.

“I’m trying to help people understand that we are all the same, humans with families and thoughts and feelings.

“I think that’s so important for us to be here, and I don’t think we should go back until our time is done here.”

“I have a red alert on my phone,” said Liron Amar, whose father was in the Israeli Air Force, and whose family lives in Midreshet Ben Gurion in the Negev.

“This time, it kept going off more than usual. I was really worried about my friends, and my family. Sometimes it takes a couple of days to reply, and they’re good. It was best for us to stay here in Denver.”

Three of the four Shinshinim know, or know someone who knows, one of the Hamas hostages.

While the conflict rages on, the Shinshinim are keeping their collective heads up, making their rounds around the state.

Each of the four is assigned seven or eight schools, synagogues and Jewish organizations where they assist with classes or services in Denver, Evergreen and Boulder.

All of the Shinshinim have felt buoyed by the support of their new friends and co-workers.

“For the first few days people were really confused and didn’t know what to say,” said Afek Barda. His family lives in Kiryat Malachi in the southern district of Israel.

“As the days went by people got more involved in what’s going on and, they wanted to know more, individual stories from our lives and just to make sure that we have someone to talk to.

“So I think it’s really good that we are already here and always available to talk to them, because an adult might be busy doing something else and not feel comfortable talking to a teenager about it what’s going on in Israel.

“They (students) are more comfortable approaching us.

“It’s incredible to see the support we are getting during Israel rallies, prayers and everything else. People around the world really care about what’s going on in Israel. When you are living in Israel, it’s your day-to-day life. You don’t even think about it for a second.

“This whole experience here is something I want to bring back to my friends in Israel,” said Afex.

“Personally, I did not expect to get the kind of support we received,” said Shlaom.

“The day after it happened, all of the kids from all of the high schools sent messages like ‘How are you?” and “Is your family safe?’ It was just so heartwarming to see it.

“People here hear things on the news and they want us to confirm it. So our mission is to help give them resources and help them feel close to Israel because they feel close to us.

“So, it’s good to help reassuring them and telling them how we feel. I think it helps them feel involved.”

