Israeli killed, 17 injured in Ra’anana terror attack

An Israeli woman in her 70s was killed and at least 17 other people were wounded on Monday in a combined car-ramming and stabbing attack in the central city of Ra’anana.

Israeli forces arrested two suspects following a manhunt. Police said the terrorists were residents of Bani Naim near Hebron in the West Bank.

Relatives Mahmoud Zaidat, 44, and Ahmad Zaidat, 24, were employed at a car wash in Ra’anana’s industrial area without valid work permits, Ynet reported. Both suspects were known to Israeli security forces.

According to police, one of the terrorists changed vehicles three times during the course of the attack, with two incidents reported at 1:34 p.m. and 1:44 p.m. on the city’s Ahuza and HaHaroshet streets, according to the Magen David Adom emergency response organization.

Police were continuing to search for possible additional threats.

The critically injured victim was transported to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, where she was later pronounced dead.

Five additional victims were evacuated to the Kfar Saba hospital in serious to moderate condition, according to medical authorities. Six others were admitted to Rabin Medical Center’s Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah, including three victims in serious condition.

Four victims, all minors, were sent to Schneider Children’s Medical Center in Petach Tikvah in moderate condition, while Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) admitted two people with moderate wounds.

The attacks took place near the end of the school day, and Ra’anana Mayor Chaim Broyde requested that residents and schoolchildren stay inside during the hour-long search for the suspect.