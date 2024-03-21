Israeli government holding talks with PA on Gaza

By Baruch Yedid

JERUSALEM — Israel is holding talks with representatives of the Palestinian Authority and Fatah for the distribution of aid in the Gaza Strip and “semi-official” discussions on running Gaza after the war.

The move represents a marked shift in Israeli policy. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously vowed to not allow the PA to have a role in administering post-war Gaza.

“Israel has already tried the Hamas option until it smashed in its face on the seventh of October and there is no other temporary option, but the PA’s return to Gaza,” a senior official in the Palestinian Authority said.

High-ranking Israeli officials in Jerusalem confirmed that the government has engaged the PA, inquiring if it will take over the manage- ment of aid distribution and checking on its readiness to govern Gaza. A senior figure in the Israeli security system met with Palestinian and Arab leaders in an Arab country.

The development comes amidst the Hamas terror group’s continued hijacking of humanitarian aid deliveries.

Faraj to run Gaza?

Majed al Faraj, head of the PA’s General Intelligence Service and a close associate of PA President Mahmoud Abbas has been mentioned in recent days as someone proposed by Israeli officials to run Gaza, at least temporarily. Faraj is also viewed as a potential successor to the 88-year-old Abbas.

“It is natural to bring up Faraj’s name, he is one of the figures who worked with us the most against Hamas,” Israeli opposition and former prime minister Yair Lapid told Israeli radio on March 12.

TPS-IL has also learned that Faraj was recently promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel and is already holding talks with the leaders of several Gaza clans to see if they can become a local force capable of securing aid convoys.

Faraj’s representative ordered the heads of clans in Rafah and the southern Gaza Strip to prepare for security and to assist with local weapons issues.

Clans — a social unit of extended families — hold significant importance in Palestinian society, serving as networks of support in social, economic, and political spheres and mediating disputes between families.

They are especially active in Gaza’s main urban centers.

Arab sources say that Israel also contacted Palestinian Minister of Civil Affairs Hussein al-Sheikh, who instructed his representative in Gaza, Iyad Nasser, to select five Palestinian transportation companies to transport food throughout the Gaza Strip. A convoy of trucks from one of these companies was involved in a deadly stampede in Gaza City at the end of February.

The Palestinian Authority isn’t the only player using aid to jockey for power. Since Oct. 7, Muhammad Dahlan has invested more than $400 million in Gaza projects such as water desalination stations, hospital treatment for burn victims, and deliveries of items for shelter and heat. Dahlan’s work has been working in alignment with an Emirati aid initiative.

Reports indicate that Israel requested Egypt to prevent the transfer of Iranian aid, but street kitchens and food distribution stations operated by the Iranian Red Crescent can now be seen in the Gaza Strip.