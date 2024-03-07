Israeli Black Panther . . . Knesset member

By Asaf Elia-Shalev

JERUSALEM — It was March, 1971 and Charlie Biton and his friends had recently taken to calling themselves “the Black Panthers” in admiration for the African-American group. The group, one of dozens of street gangs in Jerusalem at the time, was about to hold its first demonstration against the prejudice and poverty experienced by Mizrahi Jews in Israel.

A few nights before the protest, Prime Minister Golda Meir held an emergency meeting with the country’s top police officials and authorized the arrest of Biton and 14 others to prevent them from demonstrating.

The ensuing public outrage ensured the protest would happen anyway, and following a peaceful rally, the government released the detainees.

“Everywhere we go, every government office we enter, we are treated totally differently,” a 23-year-old Biton told a reporter shortly afterward, comparing the treatment of Mizrahim to that of black people in the US.

Biton died on Feb. 24 at age 76, having ridden the success of his protest group to a 15-year career as a member of Israel’s parliament, 1977 to 1992. Biton distinguished himself as a fighter for social change and an early voice for peace with the Palestinians.

Born Shalom Biton in Casablanca, Morocco, in 1947, he was the eldest of six children. The family immigrated to Israel in 1949, specifically to the Musrara neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Crowded conditions were exacerbated by the proximity to Israel’s border with Jordan. Barbed wire and ambient sniper fire marked Biton’s childhood, a situation that kept Musrara isolated until 1967 when Israel conquered the West Bank and reunited Jerusalem.

Biton’s father, Eliyahu, wound up being labeled a “political provocateur” in memos written by undercover detectives, which surfaced decades later by researchers for the documentary “The Ancestral Sin” by David Deri. The memos outlined police surveillance targeting Israel’s Moroccan Jewish community in 1959, after the police shooting of a local resident in Haifa’s Wadi Salib area triggered civil unrest.

Biton was regularly arrested on charges such as petty theft and loitering. At 14, he was sentenced to a year in a juvenile facility.

The Six Day War, in 1967, transformed the lives of Biton and his friends. The reunification of Jerusalem put Musrara at the geographic center of a newly exciting and optimistic city.

The Musrara boys were savvy enough to recognize that calling themselves “the Black Panthers” would aggravate the establishment but couldn’t have guessed just how alarmed the establishment would get.

The Panthers became the topic of extensive news coverage and derogatory opinion pieces before they launched a single action.

For the next two years, the Panthers continued to shock and provoke. They held demonstrations, clashed with police in the streets, issued proclamations, published propaganda and otherwise captured attention.

Biton led Operation Milk. Before dawn on March 14, 1972, Biton and a few others swept through the upscale neighborhood of Rehavia and stole bottles of fresh milk that had been delivered to the doorsteps of households with the means.

They left notes behind. “We thank you for giving away your milk to hungry children, instead of to the dogs and cats in your homes,” the notes read. “We hope this operation inspires you to contribute to the war on poverty.”

A short while later, across town in Asbestonim, an impoverished neighborhood named after the asbestos sheets used to erect the local dwellings, residents woke up to a pleasant surprise. On their doorsteps, they encountered what was an almost unheard-of luxury for them: freshly delivered milk.

Another note was attached.

“This is a reminder to all citizens and to the government, and especially to you, that we care.”

The lesson Biton derived from his time with the Panthers in the early 1970s took him on a very different course from most Mizrahi Israelis.

Biton became disillusioned with Zionism, a disenchantment that was solidified when in October, 1971 he took a trip to Europe to meet Marxists and revolutionary groups. Biton was so enamored with global left-wing politics that he named his daughter Angela after the American revolutionary Angela Davis, a longtime critic of Israel.

In 1975, he went to Europe again, and this time, he and two fellow Panthers met with representatives of the Palestine Liberation Organization, a terrorist organization. A few months later, the Panthers held a national conference at which they voted to support the creation of a Palestinian state, a radical position for its time.

The Panthers declared that “a just peace is possible only on the basis of mutual recognition of Israel and the Palestinians, founded on the principle that this land is the common homeland of two peoples, each of which has the right to an independent country and sovereignty.”

Having earned his left-wing bona fides, he joined the Israeli Communist Party in 1977 to form a new political faction called Hadash.

They ran for election and secured enough seats to make Biton, the son of two janitorial workers, a member of parliament. He would serve until 1992.

Very few Mizrahim followed Biton to Hadash. Instead, many abandoned the Mapai party, which represented Labor Zionism and ruled Israel since its founding, and followed the charismatic leadership of Menachem Begin and the right-wing Likud party.

The Mizrahi electorate, emboldened in part by the Panthers’ attacks on the old order, helped bring Begin to power in 1977 and kept his party in control of the country almost continuously since.

Within Biton’s first two months as a parliamentarian, he exposed a system of cheating in university admissions and jolted education authorities who had ignored the widespread sale of examination materials.

He also publicized a prison strike against poor conditions and mistreatment, which was being led from behind bars by incarcerated Panthers.

Later, he handcuffed himself to the speaker’s podium in parliament in protest, which earned him a suspension.

For another stunt, he delivered a speech on social issues with his back to other lawmakers “since talking to them is no better than talking to the wall.”

After leaving office, Biton continued to be active in Israeli political life and served as a symbol of persistent Mizrahi claims against Israel’s Ashkenazi-dominated ruling class.

In 1998, Ehud Barak, who was running as head of Israel Labor party, issued a formal apology for his party’s role in mistreating Mizrahim in Israel’s early years. Biton and fellow Panthers Reuven Abergel and Kochavi Shemesh wrote a letter to Likud’s Benjamin Netanyahu, who was then serving his first term as prime minister.

“Even if we didn’t mean to do so, we were one of the reasons that Likud found voters among the Mizrahim,” the Panthers wrote.

“Since the various leaders of the Likud have been known to enjoy Mizrahi votes and have not solved the problems of desperation and poverty in the poor neighborhoods and development towns, we call on you to follow in the footsteps of the head of the Labor party and ask for forgiveness from the second and third generation of Mizrahi immigrants.”

Over the decades, Biton drifted away from the radical left. After the failure of the Oslo Accords to achieve peace and the Palestinian terrorism of the Second Intifada, he came to adopt the mainstream Israeli view that there is no Palestinian partner for peace.

Politicians and commentators from across Israel’s political map noted Biton’s death and praised his legacy. Centrist Benny Gantz, now serving in Netanyahu’s war cabinet, said Biton “didn’t just pursue justice — he was justice.”

Aryeh Deri, head of the Orthodox Sephardic party, said Biton “inspired everyone in his social struggles.”

Biton is survived by a wife, children and grandchildren.