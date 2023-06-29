Israel pledges to combat violence by Jews

WASHINGTON — Israel’s security agencies said they would use “all the means that are at our disposal” to combat violence by Jewish residents of the West Bank in the wake of riots that left one Palestinian dead and dozens injured.

They pledged to use a tactic generally reserved for Palestinian terror suspects.

“These attacks contradict every moral and Jewish value; they constitute, in every way, nationalist terrorism, and we are obliged to fight them,” read the joint statement, released on June 24 by the Israel Defense Forces, Israel Police and Shin Bet security agency.

They said they “are committed to continuing to operate with determination and using all the means that are at our disposal to maintain security and the law in Judea and Samaria” the biblical names for the West Bank.

The White House has also condemned the Jewish violence and urged Israel to hold the perpetrators accountable.

“I strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against residents of the village of Umm Safa, including the burning of houses and vehicles,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said. “This is not our way of life.”

He said he had “given a clear directive to our troops to maintain order and stability, and to prevent acts of violence perpetrated by civilians in the area.”

As it has done in the past, Israel is responding to recent Palestinian terrorist murder of Jews by advancing the construction of thousands of homes in West Bank Jewish communities. At the same time, on June 25, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned construction that is not authorized by the Israeli government.

He condemned “calls to grab land illegally, and actions of grabbing land illegally” in the West Bank.

Netanyahu was referring to comments by Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s national security minister, who urged settlers to “run to the hills.”

Following a Palestinian terror attack last February that killed two Israeli brothers, Jewish residents of the West Bank rioted in the Palestinian West Bank village of Huwara, torching cars and buildings and injuring dozens.

Similar riots erupted throughout the past week, including on June 24, following a Palestinian terror attack on June 20 at the Israeli community of Eli.

Palestinians murdered four Israelis, including two children, and injured four.

Earlier last week, an Israeli military raid against suspected terrorists in the Palestinian city of Jenin killed six and injured more than 90, while eight Israeli soldiers were injured by Palestinians.

In its statement on June 24, the Israeli security agencies said they would aim to stem the Jewish violence by conducting increased arrests and by detaining suspects without charge, a tactic known as administrative detention, which Israeli forces use against Palestinian terror suspects.

Ben-Gvir resonded in a tweet:

“I’m against selective enforcement. Our governance problem does not begin with settlers” in the West Bank.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich criticized “taking the law into ones own hands” in a tweet, and wrote, “The attempt to equate between murderous Arab terror and civilian actions in response — however severe they may be — is morally bankrupt and dangerous in practice.”

He called administrative detentions of settlers “a draconian and undemocratic step.”

The statement by Israeli security agencies came a day after Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, called on his Israeli counterpart to hold settler rioters accountable for their actions.

Last week, Morocco canceled a summit scheduled for next month to advance the Abraham Accords in light of the settlement announcement.

In a readout of Sullivan’s call with Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi on June 23, the White House said Sullivan expressed “since condolences” for the terror attack in Eli, and pledged “unwavering support” for Israeli security.

“Sullivan also expressed deep concern over the recent extremist settler attacks against Palestinian civilians and the destruction of their property in the West Bank,” said the readout, a rare statement for such calls, which occur frequently between national security advisers.

“He reiterated the importance of holding accountable those responsible for such acts of violence.”

The White House readout said Sullivan “encouraged additional steps to restore calm and de-escalate tensions, and called on all parties to refrain from unilateral actions, including settlement activity, that further inflame tensions.”

Hanegbi did not release a corresponding statement.

The ADL has condemned settler violence. The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations condemned last weekend’s violence, although it did not name the attackers as Israelis.

“We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against residents of the village of Umm Safa, including the burning of houses and vehicles. People must not take the law into their own hands.”