Israel’s military intelligence chief: ‘I’m guilty of Oct. 7, I resign’

</span>JERUSALEM — Israel’s military intelligence chief resigned, saying he assumed respon- sibility for the intelligence failures that failed to prevent the Oct. 7 Hamas invasion of Israel.

The resignation letter Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva sent April 22 to the Israeli military chief of staff, Lt. Herzi Halevi, is unusual in that he assumed responsibility for the failures even before the launch of a state inquiry into the missteps that left Israel unprepared for the attack.

“The intelligence division under my command did not live up to the mission we were sworn to,” Haliva wrote in his letter, noting that he had first told Halevi of his intention to quit at the outset of the war.

“I have borne that black day with me, every day, every night. I will forever bear the terrible pain of the war.”

Haliva does not detail the intelligence failures.

Exposes in Israeli media have said that intelligence commanders ignored warnings from army trackers — many of them women — positioned on the Gaza border in the months leading up to the war that Hamas appeared to be carrying out exercises aimed at an invasion.

Haliva said he will stay in the job until a replacement is found.

He called for a government inquiry into the failures leading up to Oct. 7, when Hamas terrorists killed some 1,200 people and kidnapped approximately 250, while mutilating and burning bodies, raping girls and burning buildings to the ground.

“I am convinced, for the sake of the state of Israel, for the sake of the people of Israel, and for coming generations, that an official commission of inquiry must be established that is able to investigate and to make clear, thoroughly, exhaustively, pointedly and in depth, all the factors and circumstances that that led to these difficult occurrences,” Haliva wrote.

Protesters in Israel have called for accountability and for Netanyahu’s resignation or replacement via elections.

Netanyahu has not taken personal responsibility for the failures preceding the Oct. 7 attack and has rebuffed calls for elections, which he says would sap the will and focus of troops while the war is on.

He says inquiries will occur once the war is over.

Meanwhile, Israel’s State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman called on Netanyahu and Halevi to cooperate with his office’s probe into the failures of Oct. 7 in letters sent on May 1.

“My public and ethical duty as the state auditor is to carry out a comprehensive audit of the biggest failure in the history of the state, the Simchat Torah massacre on Oct. 7,” Englman wrote to IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Halevi.

The comptroller, also known as the state ombudsman, periodically releases reports auditing Israeli preparedness and the effectiveness of government policies.

The letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested his office has been dragging its feet on sharing relevant documents.

“The fact that more than half a year after the massacre on 10/7 and nearly four months after I was notified of the start of the audit, the fact that the work teams in my office do not receive the full cooperation required in connection with the work of the Prime Minister’s Office and the Political-Security Cabinet in regard to the events and procedures that preceded them reflects an improper situation from a public point of view,” he wrote to Netanyahu.

In February, the Lt.-Gen. Halevi ordered an internal probe of the military’s failures of Oct. 7. That inquiry will investigate the IDF General Staff, military intelligence, the deficiencies of the Gaza border defenses, and general operational matters.

Its mandate does not include decisions made on the political level.

“There is no denying that the IDF’s internal operational investigations and lessons learned processes are of great importance,” said Englman, but these are not in any way a substitute for the audits conducted by the State Comptroller’s Office.

“Besides the fact that the State Comptroller’s Office is an external, independent and objective body, it is also the only civilian body that holds a broad systemic view and the ability to carry out an in-depth examination of all ranks — political, military and civil.”

A separate independent commission of inquiry with a broader mandate including political failures is expected to take place after the war.

Such commissions have broader authority to summon witnesses and collect evidence, and are headed by a senior Supreme Court justice.

TPS contributed to this report.