IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, May 5, 2017 -
Print Edition
Home Leisure Culture Israel Antiquities Authority to overhaul Caesarea

Israel Antiquities Authority to overhaul Caesarea

Ilana Messika, TPSMay 04, 2017Culture, Leisure, slider0

Like
Aerial view of the work in the Caesarea harbor. (Griffin Aerial Photography)

Aerial view of the work in the Caesarea harbor. (Griffin Aerial Photography)

The Edmond de Rothschild Foundation and Caesarea Development Corporation announced on April 26 the allocation of more than 100 million shekels (around $27.5 million) to a renewal project aimed at upgrading the tourist destination and exposing the hidden treasures of Caesarea, located on the coastal plain midway between Tel Aviv and Haifa.

The foundation, corporation, Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) and Israel Nature and Parks Authority will cooperate on the Ancient Caesarea Renewal Project.

The objective is to expose, conserve and make the ancient public structures and beaches of ancient Casearea accessible.

The project will enable the site to receive three million tourists by the year 2030 and will make the area an important tourist-economic anchor for the residents of the region.

“This enormous project has unprecedented archaeological significance, but it is no less important as a catalyst for tourism and economic activity that will benefit the entire region,” said Rothschild Foundation Vice Chair Guy Swersky at a press conference.

He said that it was a strategic decision to invest in uncovering “the layers of history and exposing the fascinating past of ancient Caesarea.

“The wealth of artifacts already discovered in the excavations greatly enhances one’s experience when visiting the national park and harbor and provides a glimpse into Caesarea as the Roman and Byzantine capital and as an important rabbinic center. The ancient Jewish past of the city has been revealed before our very eyes.”

The port city, also called Caesarea Maritima, was established about 2,030 years ago and constituted one of the premier cities in the Roman and Byzantine Empires due to its important architecture.

Archaeological excavations at the site on behalf of the IAA have revealed many remains that range from the time of Herod the Great (37-4 BCE) to the Crusader period (1101-1187 CE).

A number of significant archaeological discoveries and conservation measures were presented for the first time at the press conference.

Israel Nature and Parks Authority Director General Shaul Goldstein announced that the project would renovate sites, including an ancient Second Temple-period synagogue discovered in the 1940s that was associated with Rabbi Akiva, one of 10 prominent Jewish sages murdered by the Romans.

Josephus Flavius in The Wars of the Jews describes the desecration of a synagogue in Caesarea, which led to the outbreak of the Great Revolt in 66-70 CE.

Rabbi Akiva was brought to trial in Caesarea and executed after the Romans suppressed the Bar Kokhba revolt (132-136 CE).

The development project at the site is intended to conserve the remains of the synagogue, to reconstruct its mosaic and make it accessible to the general public while displaying Jewish content related to ancient Caesarea.

“The launch of this exciting project, particularly during this time of year containing our national memorial days, symbolizes the connection to the roots and history of the Jewish people and this land,” said Goldstein.

Caesarean findings in recent years have included parts of marble statues, granite and marble capitals and columns with inscriptions and drawings, coins, pottery, stone objects, and metal and bone items.

Among those findings was a tiny mother-of-pearl tablet engraved with a seven-branched candelabrum and a coal pan during conservation work on a system of vaults built by King Herod.

The find attested to Jewish life in Caesarea during the Middle Roman and Byzantine periods and showed that Jews were an integral part of the economic and social system of the multicultural city.

Previous PostBecoming an EU citizen: Boarding a sinking ship?
Ilana Messika, TPS

Related articles

Walk for Israel this Sunday

Rocky Mountain JewMay 04, 2017

Cnaan Liphshiz, his wife and eldest son in a tulip field near Amsterdam, 2016.

Becoming an EU citizen: Boarding a sinking ship?

Cnaan Liphshiz, JTAMay 04, 2017

Linda Sarsour speaking at the Women's March in Washington, DC, January 21, 2017. (Theo Wargo/Getty)

Linda Sarsour: Bigot or feminist?

JTAMay 04, 2017

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Community Calendar
May
5
Fri
12:00 pm Amos Guiora: The Crime of Compli...
Amos Guiora: The Crime of Compli...
May 5 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Prof. Amos Guiora addresses the bystander-victim relationship from a personal and legal perspective, including investigating complicity in the HOlocaust. Hosted by Jewish Federation of New Mexico. At Albuquerque JCC.
6:00 pm First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
May 5 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Bonai Shalom’s monthly “First Friday” Shabbat program, with Judge Murray Richtel on ‘At Home in Jerusalem. Services at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and discussion.
6:00 pm Shabbat Supper Club (TJE)
Shabbat Supper Club (TJE)
May 5 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Shabbat dinner at The Jewish Experience, with happy hour, services and dinner. With guest speaker Aliza Bulow.
6:30 pm Friday Night Live! (JOI)
Friday Night Live! (JOI)
May 5 @ 6:30 pm – 10:00 pm
Friday night service and Shabbat dinner hosted by Aish/JOI. Geared toward young professionals. Held at a private home.
6:30 pm Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Micah)
Musical Kabbalat Shabbat (Micah)
May 5 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Kabbalat Shabbat at Temple Micah with local musician Hal Aqua and divrei Torah from Rabbi Mo. Followed by oneg celebrating Temple Micah’s 60th.
May
6
Sat
9:00 am Torah Discussion & Breakfast (Bo...
Torah Discussion & Breakfast (Bo...
May 6 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Bi-monthly discussion of the weekly Torah portion led by Rabbi Fred Greene, with a bagels & coffee breakfast. At Har HaShem, 3950 Baseline Road.
May
7
Sun
9:30 am Walk for Israel
Walk for Israel
May 7 @ 9:30 am – 1:00 pm
Annual Jewish communal walk in support of Israel, hosted by JEWISHcolorado. Starting off from South High School’s West Lawn. Followed by JCC’s Celebrate Family Festival.
10:00 am Taste of Israel (Morrison)
Taste of Israel (Morrison)
May 7 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Israel celebration at B’nai Chaim in Morrison with food, music, crafts and more.
12:30 pm Celebrate Israel Festival (Salt ...
Celebrate Israel Festival (Salt ...
May 7 @ 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm
Israel Independence Day celebration at Salt Lake JCC, with food and music.
4:00 pm Krav Maga Series
Krav Maga Series
May 7 @ 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Simultaneous Krav Maga classes for men and women, meeting for six consecutive Sundays. At Bais Menachem.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN