Irv Ash, a leader in the hotel and development industry who was very active in the Denver Jewish community, passed away Dec. 16, 2017. Rabbi Yaakov Chaitovsky and Cantor Joel Lichterman officiated at the Dec. 18 service at BMH-BJ. Interment followed at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“Irv loved the life he led,” the family said. “He loved his family, friends, Judaism, career and hockey. A proud husband, father and grandfather, he will be dearly missed.”

Mr. Ash was born Dec. 13, 1930, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

He lived in Toronto, Thunder Bay, Winnipeg, Topeka and Kansas City, Kan., before moving to Denver.

Mr. Ash married Roselyn Adelman Ash on Feb. 27, 1953.

His professional associations included the Executive Manor Inn, Cosmopolitan Hotel Systems, Ash Associates and Carlson Hotels.

He developed the first Ramada Renaissance in the world and converted Israel’s Moriah Hotels into Radisson Hotels.

Mr. Ash was a board member, B’nai B’rith Canada; chairman, Denver Convention and Visitors Bureau; campaign chair, Denver-Lod YAD Avraham Community Center in Israel; co-chair, 1994 JFNA GA in Denver; and the boards of JEWISHcolorado and the ADL.

Mr. Ash is survived by his wife Roz Ash of Denver; daughters Anna-Lee (Duane) Kamins of Houston and Jocelyn (Jeffrey) Kraus of Denver; grandchildren Ashley Kamins (Drew) Jones of Phoenix, Brad (Polly) Kraus of Denver, Zach Kamins of Los Angeles, Grant Kraus of Denver and Hayley Kraus of New York; sister Frances Waltman of Toronto; and sister-in-law Pat (Martin) Brody of Winnipeg.

Contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 400 S. Colorado Blvd., Suite 840, Denver, CO 80246; or the ADL in Denver.

