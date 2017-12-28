IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, December 28, 2017 -
Print Edition
Home Obituaries Irv Ash

Irv Ash

IJN StaffDec 28, 2017Obituaries0

Like
Irv Ash

Irv Ash

Irv Ash, a leader in the hotel and development industry who was very active in the Denver Jewish community, passed away Dec. 16, 2017. Rabbi Yaakov Chaitovsky and Cantor Joel Lichterman officiated at the Dec. 18 service at BMH-BJ. Interment followed at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“Irv loved the life he led,” the family said. “He loved his family, friends, Judaism, career and hockey. A proud husband, father and grandfather, he will be dearly missed.”

Mr. Ash was born Dec. 13, 1930, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

He lived in Toronto, Thunder Bay, Winnipeg, Topeka and Kansas City, Kan., before moving to Denver.

Mr. Ash married Roselyn Adelman Ash on Feb. 27, 1953.

His professional associations included the Executive Manor Inn, Cosmopolitan Hotel Systems, Ash Associates and Carlson Hotels.

He developed the first Ramada Renaissance in the world and converted Israel’s Moriah Hotels into Radisson Hotels.

Mr. Ash was a board member, B’nai B’rith Canada; chairman, Denver Convention and Visitors Bureau; campaign chair, Denver-Lod YAD Avraham Community Center in Israel; co-chair, 1994 JFNA GA in Denver; and the boards of JEWISHcolorado and the ADL.

Mr. Ash is survived by his wife Roz Ash of Denver; daughters Anna-Lee (Duane) Kamins of Houston and Jocelyn (Jeffrey) Kraus of Denver; grandchildren Ashley Kamins (Drew) Jones of Phoenix, Brad (Polly) Kraus of Denver, Zach Kamins of Los Angeles, Grant Kraus of Denver and Hayley Kraus of New York; sister Frances Waltman of Toronto; and sister-in-law Pat (Martin) Brody of Winnipeg.

Contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 400 S. Colorado Blvd., Suite 840, Denver, CO 80246; or the ADL in Denver.

Copyright © 2017 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostMemory lane
IJN Staff

Related articles

Hillel Neuer questions the UN's Human Rights Council: 'Where are your Jews'?

Top Ten most anti-Israel UN actions of 2017

Rocky Mountain JewDec 28, 2017

Tax incentive or tzedakah incentive?

Hillel GoldbergDec 28, 2017

Memory lane

Shana GoldbergDec 28, 2017

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Dec
29
Fri
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Dec 29 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
Dec
31
Sun
9:00 am Sinai Sundays: Progressive Halacha
Sinai Sundays: Progressive Halacha
Dec 31 @ 9:00 am – 10:25 am
Eleven-part series with Rabbi Rick Rheins exploring halachic responses to ethical and ritual issues facing modern Jews. Using the second volume of Reform Responsa for the 21st Century. At Temple Sinai.
Jan
2
Tue
10:00 am Active Minds: South Korea
Active Minds: South Korea
Jan 2 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Active Minds explores South Korea, especially its recent presidential election and what shifts that may bring to the region. Part of JFS at JCC Senior Connections. In the Social Hall.
7:15 pm Film Screening: Making Trouble (...
Film Screening: Making Trouble (...
Jan 2 @ 7:15 pm – 9:15 pm
HEA screens “Making Trouble: Three Generations of Funny Jewish Women,” about six of the greatest female comic performers of the 20th century.
Jan
3
Wed
7:00 pm Trivia Night (MoHo)
Trivia Night (MoHo)
Jan 3 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Join Moishe House for their monthly trivia night at Congress Park Taproom.
Jan
4
Thu
7:00 pm The Legacy of Mordecai Kaplan (B...
The Legacy of Mordecai Kaplan (B...
Jan 4 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Four-part lecture series with Rabbi Evette Luttman on the legacy of Mordecai Kaplan and the roots of Reconstructionist Judaism. At B’nai Havurah.
Jan
5
Fri
all-day Rabbi Mark Washofsky, Scholar-in...
Rabbi Mark Washofsky, Scholar-in...
Jan 5 – Jan 7 all-day
Rabbi Mark Washofsky visits Temple Sinai as rabbi in residence. Events include Friday night discussion and oneg; Shabbat morning minyan, lecture and brunch; Sunday morning, discussion on ethics and Jewish law.
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Jan 5 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
5:45 pm Israel Through Multiple Lenses (...
Israel Through Multiple Lenses (...
Jan 5 @ 5:45 pm – 7:15 pm
Monthly series at Rodef Shalom exploring Israel through multiple narratives. With light meal and discussion. Followed by Friday night services. Sept. 8, Osnat Fox, ‘Israel – The Balance and Challenges of a Jewish and Democratic[...]
6:00 pm First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
First Friday Dinner & Lecture (B...
Jan 5 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Bonai Shalom’s monthly “First Friday” Shabbat program, in January with Sam Boyd discussing ‘The Development of the Hebrew Bible’. Services at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and discussion.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN