Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah . . . and Haman

Iran and Hezbollah must be sitting there watching this all unfold, cackling from their evil perch or rather, from their subterranean bunkers.

It took me a while for the penny to drop.

It’s true, a couple of months ago, as I was scrolling through my Facebook feed a new post caught my eye. It was from a friend, serving in the war, and he wrote that in his estimation it would be wise for Israelis to stock up on water, shelf stable food, blankets and battery operated flashlights. I’m not sure whether he mentioned a radio because clearly no cellphone towers will remain standing in the situation he is envisioning.

I scrolled through it, mortified, yet detached. It all sounded a bit dramatic. And in the north of Israel — that’s not my orbit.

Oh, yes, he also estimated this would be necessary by Passover time.

Passover seemed so far off, back then. In my mind’s eye, heart and soul, the captives would be returned by then. Hamas would be dismantled. Things will have improved, the trauma eased a bit, with some healing and recovery on the horizon.

Yet here we are almost at Purim. And Purim means Pesach. And painfully, the situation is status quo.

We are all still stunned by and discussing the atrocities of Oct. 7 and the consequences. As is the rest of the world. It witch hunts Israel and sits in judgment over Israel’s chutzpah to dare fight back for itself, to dare to plan for its future, to dare not to fold up and disappear, not to respond to the international, and thereby avoiding national suicide.

And yet, we are all absorbed in the wrong questions and issues. The question of what mechanism to put into place regarding humanitarian aid — via the northern access point or the southern one?

The tragedy of the stampede.

The mystery of what a ceasefire with Hamas that ensures the return of the captives would look like.

Post-war rule in Gaza — by whom?

The world ironically focused on whether Israel is committing genocide, when Israel is the actual target of genocide.

“Genocide” — defined as the willful intent to destroy, versus that horrible lexicon of war, “collateral damage”: heartbreaking losses of innocent worlds destroyed, not by willful intent.

Hamas’ targeting of Jewish Israeli civilians, women, children, babies — all willful.

The UN, in caricature delay fashion, after cruelly and immorally ignoring the evidence of the rapes, is just now concurring that rape of Israeli Jewish women did occur Oct. 7. Of course, it was a documented not only by Hamas’ own livestream of the gory, sadistic, atrocities they committed, but by additional, incontrovertible forensic evidence. Yet, the UN presents its “finds” as groundbreaking news.

As the threads of this deformed web of lies about the conflict keeps getting knottier and knottier, we get more and more engrossed in the story — the wrong questions and issues. For what if Oct. 7 is all one big decoy set up by Iran, which controls both Hamas and Hezbollah?

What if this whole Hamas nightmare is calculated and premeditated by Iran, placed as a mere appetizer, a preliminary, a dress rehearsal of sorts, to the main course, the deeper genocide they want?

As we do each year, we are all re-reading the story of Purim’s miraculous cancellation of the genocide Haman planned to execute against the Jewish people. But this year, it’s different. There is only a one-letter difference between Haman and Hamas, but the desire to annihilate the Jewish people sadly remains. And the stronget enemy is not Hamas, but Hezbollah.

The more I read about Hezbollah, the more I take seriously that Facebook post I randomly scrolled by a couple of months ago.

For Israel, while continuing to pursue the two goals of releasing the captives and dismantling the Hamas terror infrastructure, the real conversation we must be about sabotaging, or at least preparing for, the next planned atrocity. Reportedly, Hezbollah’s weapon caches of sophisticated precision rockets are terrifyingly full.

Bomb shelters won’t cut it.

And Israel doesn’t have an underground city of catacombs to slip into to save lives.

Israel doesn’t have an underground subway station like New York City or, for that matter, Ukraine, whose subterranean depths we saw save so many Ukranian women and children.

If Hezbollah unleashes its rockets and intended bloodbath, where will Israelis go?

Immorally for both Palestinians and Israelis, the world has tolerated the construction of underground bunkers only to shield the Hamans of our time, whose aims are death and destruction.

So while we are thinking and talking about the Purim story of yore, we need to wake up and see the upcoming threat on the horizon, and realize we are living through our own modern day Purim story, replete with new traps, and new decoys.

What is Israel’s plan to put into place new, preventive and protective security mechanisms to ensure the survival of G-d forbid an onslaught from Hezbollah?

This is the narrative Israel needs to begin making Israelis aware of, so that once again, as was Haman’s fate long ago, the Jewish people will, with G-d’s help, prevail, instead of Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas, who are cackling from their evil perch or rather, from their subterranean bunkers.

