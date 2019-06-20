IJN
Search
LOG IN
Saturday, June 22, 2019 -
Print Edition
Home uncategorized Ira Fink, PhD

Ira Fink, PhD

IJN StaffJun 20, 2019uncategorized0

Like
Ira Fink, PhD

Ira Fink, PhD

Ira Stephen Fink, PhD, the architect who designed the Ross Cherry Creek Library and Stapleton Air Traffic Control Tower, passed away May 27, 2019, in Berkeley, Calif. Rabbi Sara Gilbert officiated at the May 31 graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“Ira traveled around the world, both professionally and personally,” the family said. “He was an avid collector of books and art, and much of his collection is being donated to Jewish institutions and universities.

“He loved Jewish history and especially family history, and was exceptionally knowledgeable in both areas.”

Mr. Fink was born April 22, 1937, in Phoenix, Ariz. He graduated East High School in Denver, received a BS in architecture at CU, and an MA and PhD in urban and regional planning at the University of California-Berkeley.

He served in the US Air Force Reserves, 1961-1962.

Mr. Fink was a university and community planner at the University of California-Berkeley and president of Ira S. Fink and Associates.

The air traffic control tower he designed still stands in the Stapleton Redevelopment Area.

A fellow in the American Institute of Architects (FAIA) and an author, Mr. Fink won numerous academic and professional awards.

“His passing is a great loss to all who knew and loved him,” the family said.

Mr. Fink is survived by his wife Dr. Penni Hudis; sisters Norma (Catalan) Goldblatt and Judy (Stanley) Kippur; sister-in-law Iris Hudis of California and brother-in-law Dr. Stephen Hudis of New Jersey; and nephews and nieces Sandy (Dr. Jeffrey) Barter, Dr. Terri (Stacy Pocrass) Tillis, Ron (Michelle) Catalan, Rebecca Catalan, Lisa (Chad Bauer) Kippur, Scott (Yelena) Kippur, Loel (Dr. Shoshannah Levitt) Hudis and Suzanne Hudis.

Contributions may be made to the Women’s Cancer Resource Center, 2908 Ellsworth St., Berkeley, CA 94705.

Copyright © 2019 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostSonya DeGeorge
IJN Staff

Related articles

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad

In the hallowed halls of Cambridge, anti-Semitism is chuckled at

Rocky Mountain JewJun 20, 2019

Sonya DeGeorge

IJN StaffJun 20, 2019

Ricki Feiner

IJN StaffJun 20, 2019

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Jun
21
Fri
all-day Temple Aaron Birthday Gala (Trin...
Temple Aaron Birthday Gala (Trin...
Jun 21 – Jun 23 all-day
Temple Aaron in Trinidad celebrates its 130th, with events over Shabbat, including services, meals and live music.
Jun
22
Sat
9:00 am Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Jun 22 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Temple Emanuel’s family oriented Shabbat morning service, for families with kids ages 1-6. With breakfast.
9:30 am Family Shabbat in the Park (B’na...
Family Shabbat in the Park (B’na...
Jun 22 @ 9:30 am – 11:00 am
B’nai Havurah’s outdoor Shabbat with children’s services, music, picnic lunch and crafts. In Observatory Park, 2100 S. Fillmore.
10:00 am Leadville Cemetery Clean-Up
Leadville Cemetery Clean-Up
Jun 22 @ 10:00 am – Jun 23 @ 12:00 pm
Annual clean-up and restoration project weekend. Tentative schedule: Saturday, June 22: Shabbat services at 10 am at Temple Israel; potluck dinner, 5 pm, Turquoise Lake, followed by havdalah Sunday, June 23: Cleanup, 9 am; gravesite[...]
4:00 pm Jews & Brews (Westminster)
Jews & Brews (Westminster)
Jun 22 @ 4:00 pm – 6:15 pm
Cong. B’nai Torah gathering at Frolic Brewing Company in Westminster. With drinks, food and discussion.
4:00 pm Summer Solstice Hike & Havdalah ...
Summer Solstice Hike & Havdalah ...
Jun 22 @ 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm
Shabbat hike and Havdalah in honor of the summer solstice, hosted by Beth Evergreen and oriented to young families. Meet at Elk Meadow trailhead, 32281 Stagecoach Blvd.
Jun
23
Sun
9:30 am L’Chaim Conference
L’Chaim Conference
Jun 23 @ 9:30 am – 3:30 pm
Annual aging and wellness informational workshop for boomers and beyond hosted by Kavod Senior Life and other organizations. Keynote speaker is Rabbi Dayle Friedman. At Temple Emanuel.
10:00 am JGSCO Annual Meeting
JGSCO Annual Meeting
Jun 23 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Jewish Genealogical Society’s annual meeting, with brunch, elections and informational sessions. At Rodef Shalom.
1:30 pm Holistic Growth & Personal Empow...
Holistic Growth & Personal Empow...
Jun 23 @ 1:30 pm
Two workshops hosted by Chabad of Albuquerque with Rus Devorah Wallen: Creating Mindful Relationships, 1:30pm and Stressbusting, 5:30pm. With accompanying healthful meals.
4:00 pm An Afternoon of Israeli Comedy (...
An Afternoon of Israeli Comedy (...
Jun 23 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
An afternoon of Israeli comedy featuring Avi Liberman at Temple Beth Shalom in Santa Fe. Part of their Israel A Cultural Perspective series.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists