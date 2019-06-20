Ira Fink, PhD

Ira Stephen Fink, PhD, the architect who designed the Ross Cherry Creek Library and Stapleton Air Traffic Control Tower, passed away May 27, 2019, in Berkeley, Calif. Rabbi Sara Gilbert officiated at the May 31 graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

“Ira traveled around the world, both professionally and personally,” the family said. “He was an avid collector of books and art, and much of his collection is being donated to Jewish institutions and universities.

“He loved Jewish history and especially family history, and was exceptionally knowledgeable in both areas.”

Mr. Fink was born April 22, 1937, in Phoenix, Ariz. He graduated East High School in Denver, received a BS in architecture at CU, and an MA and PhD in urban and regional planning at the University of California-Berkeley.

He served in the US Air Force Reserves, 1961-1962.

Mr. Fink was a university and community planner at the University of California-Berkeley and president of Ira S. Fink and Associates.

The air traffic control tower he designed still stands in the Stapleton Redevelopment Area.

A fellow in the American Institute of Architects (FAIA) and an author, Mr. Fink won numerous academic and professional awards.

“His passing is a great loss to all who knew and loved him,” the family said.

Mr. Fink is survived by his wife Dr. Penni Hudis; sisters Norma (Catalan) Goldblatt and Judy (Stanley) Kippur; sister-in-law Iris Hudis of California and brother-in-law Dr. Stephen Hudis of New Jersey; and nephews and nieces Sandy (Dr. Jeffrey) Barter, Dr. Terri (Stacy Pocrass) Tillis, Ron (Michelle) Catalan, Rebecca Catalan, Lisa (Chad Bauer) Kippur, Scott (Yelena) Kippur, Loel (Dr. Shoshannah Levitt) Hudis and Suzanne Hudis.

Contributions may be made to the Women’s Cancer Resource Center, 2908 Ellsworth St., Berkeley, CA 94705.

