Thursday, May 2, 2024 -
Intersection of Jewish values and climate concerns

Intersection of Jewish values and climate concerns

For Moshe Kornfeld, every day, not just the recently passed April 22, is Earth Day. The Denver-based academic turned activist is the director of Colorado Jewish Climate Action, an organization dedicated to raising awareness about and addressing climate change.

