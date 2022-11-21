Interfaith vigil for Club Q at ReelWorks

The Colorado interfaith community is hosting a Club Q vigil tonight, Monday, November 21, 2022, at 7 p.m. at ReelWorks, 1399 35th St. in the Rino District in Denver. Additionally, the program will be streamed live on YouTube.

OneColorado, The Interfaith Alliance, The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Rocky Mountain Rabbis and Cantors (RMRC), Temple Emanuel, and JEWISHcolorado and its Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) are coordinating the event in memory of the five people who were killed and to share prayers of healing for the 25 injured at a weekend mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. “This is a critical time for our community to come together in support and healing for those tragically impacted by this horrific event,” said Shara Smith, Executive Director of the Interfaith Alliance of Colorado.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis will address the gathering. On Sunday, Polis ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide until the end of the week to honor and remember the victims of the shooting. The pride flag also will be raised at the Colorado State Capitol for the next five days.

Coloradans can securely contribute to community members in need by giving to the Colorado Healing Fund at https://www.coloradogives.org/organization/COHealingFund.