Home News Local In care facility, alone with coronavirus — and Holocaust memories

In care facility, alone with coronavirus — and Holocaust memories

Andrea JacobsApr 23, 2020Local, News, slider0

“That’s not snow. Those are ashes. We must be near a crematorium.” — Charlotte “Lotty” Stark Stark-Hailpern’s mother Lotty Stark, 96, has severe dementia haunted by memories of the Holocaust. As the present dissolves, the nightmare she barely escaped survives. Dementia can be painful for adult children hoping for the slightest sign of recognition — […]
This article is premium content. Subscribe now or log in if you’re a subscriber. One day access also available for $1.80.
Previous PostJerusalem — via virtual reality
Andrea Jacobs

IJN Senior Writer | andrea@ijn.com

