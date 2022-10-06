IJN wins four Colorado Press Assn. awards

The Intermountain Jewish News has won four awards in this year’s Colorado Press Assn. Best Newspaper Contest. The contest was for content published in 2021. The awards were announced Sept. 17 at a banquet at Coors Field as part of the association’s annual convention.

IJN Assistant Editor Chris Leppek and IJN Assistant Publisher Shana Goldberg both won first place awards.

Leppek won first place in the “Best Education Story” category, for “Teaching about race,” which was published in the Education & Culture special section, August 13, 2021.

Judges’ comments included: Leppek’s article “explor[ed] deeper issues of the classroom.”

Leppek won another first place in the “Best Feature Story” category for “The long road from Tehran to Denver,” about Dr. Robert Salehrabi’s escape from Iran, published in the IJN’s Chanukah edition, November 26, 2021.

Goldberg won a first place in the “Best Serious Column Writing” category for her “Snapshot” column.

Judges’ comments were:

“Compelling, well-reasoned and thought-provoking writing. Shana is not afraid of writing at a higher level than many columnists, challenging the grasp of her readers.

“She’s also not afraid of tackling issues that she herself admits tread into areas that leave her open to attack — try[ing] to avoid commenting on the practice of other religious institutions — yet provides ample argument to support her next breath.

“Her close in one column — ‘We need to remind ourselves that dereliction of duty now means potential victims in the future’ — is precisely the kind of persuasive thinking the best columnists provide.”

Leppek also won a second place in the “Best News Story” category for “Rose statue in the offing near Capitol,” published May 28, 2021, about the creation of a statue of Gen. Maurice Rose. Judges’ comments were: “What a story! Rich details shared in this great piece.”

“I am proud of our writers’ commitment to providing our readers with coverage of the local community and thoughtful, relevant content that provokes debate and provides insight into our community and institutions,” said IJN Editor and Publisher Rabbi Hillel Goldberg.

Copyright © 2022 by the Intermountain Jewish News