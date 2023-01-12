IJN Mayoral Forum set for March 16

Forty years ago, in 1983, the Intermountain Jewish News presented its first Denver Mayoral Forum, featuring a debate between political newcomer Federico Peña and the late Denver District Attorney Dale Tooley. Consistent with the results of an exit poll of forum attendees, Peña went on to win the race and served for eight years before going on to be US Secretary of Transportation and Secretary of Energy in each of the Clinton administrations.

The IJN has hosted mayoral forums every Denver election cycle since 1983, except when an incumbent mayor ran unopposed.

This tradition will continue with the IJN’s 2023 Mayoral Forum, Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m., at BMH-BJ, providing the community an opportunity to hear the views of the top-polling candidates for Denver mayor, prior to the April 4 election.

The forum will be moderated by IJN Editor and Publisher Rabbi Hillel Goldberg. The candidates will be questioned by a panel of journalists.

Questions from audience members will also be entertained.

“The IJN cherishes its responsibility as a player in the larger Denver community,” says Rabbi Goldberg.

“The IJN mayoral forum is part of our reportorial outreach and comment on affairs in and out of the Jewish community that affect all of our readers.”

The event will also feature a meet-and-greet with candidates for other offices including auditor and city council.

Information: 303-861-2234.