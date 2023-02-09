IJN Mayoral Forum March 16

Plans are coming together for the Intermountain Jewish News Mayoral Forum, Thursday, March 16, 7 p.m., at BMH-BJ.

The following candidates for Denver mayor have confirmed their participation thus far: Kelly Brough, Chris Hansen, Leslie Herod, Terrance Roberts and Ean Tafoya. Other candidates have been invited, and their confirmation is awaited.

The Denver mayoral forum is an IJN tradition, dating back to 1983, when Federico Pena was elected, and has taken place every election cycle except when an incumbent mayor has run unopposed.

The IJN has announced the panelists for the forum.

IJN Editor and Publisher Rabbi Hillel Goldberg will be the moderator.

Goldberg has been associated with the IJN since 1966. He has been in a leadership capacity for 40 years, and has held the title of editor and publisher for six years. He holds an undergraduate degree from Yeshiva University and a PhD from Brandeis University. Goldberg is a multiple-time winner of the Simon Rockower Award for Excellence in Jewish Journalism in many categories. He is the author of eight books.

Journalists on the panel include IJN Assistant Editor Chris Leppek and 850 KOA news anchor Susan Witkin.

Leppek, who received his journalistic training in the US Navy, has been on the IJN staff since 1977. He, too, is the recipient of many Rockower and Colorado Press Assn. awards. He has authored several novels and short stories.

Witkin, a Denver native, has been at KOA radio since 1985. She majored in communications arts at Fort Lewis College in Durango.

Witkin’s work has been recognized by the Colorado Broadcasters Assn. with first place awards for anchoring newscasts and breaking news, and with a regional Edward R. Murrow award for breaking news for the STEM shooting and a national Murrow award which she shared with the KOA news dept.

Information: 303-861-2234 or larry@ijn.com.