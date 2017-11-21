IJN
Search
LOG IN
Wednesday, November 22, 2017 -
Print Edition
Home Today's Life Intermountain IJN Chanukah Coloring Contest nearing deadline

IJN Chanukah Coloring Contest nearing deadline

IJN StaffNov 21, 2017Intermountain, slider, Today's Life0

Like

At the IJN we love this time of year! The Chanukah Coloring Contest entries arriving daily add a color, brightness and holiday spirit to our regular working day. With the deadline fast approaching — Nov. 27 — it’s time to start putting your creative ideas on paper. Will it be sufganiyot, menorahs, dreidels or something entirely different? We look forward to finding out!

Make sure to have your entry to the IJN by 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 27, 2017IJN’s address is 1177 Grant St., Suite 200, Denver, CO 80203.

View last year’s winning entries

Winning entries in each of the grade categories — K-1, 2-3 and 4-6 — will be published in the Dec. 8, 2017, IJN Chanukah edition and displayed in the lobby of Kavod Senior Life. An awards ceremony will be held there Dec. 19, followed by an intergenerational coloring project for winners, their family members and Kavod residents.

The name of every child who enters the contest will be recognized in the IJN Chanukah edition.

To enter, simply follow these requirements:

  • Give your artistic interpretation of Chanukah on an 8 1/2”x 11” sheet of paper.
  • Use any colorful medium — markers, crayons, watercolors, pencils, paper collage — whatever you want; however, no glitter or confetti, please!
  • Art created on a computer must be printed on an 8 1/2”x11” sheet of paper.
  • Art must be original. Entries created from kits will be disqualified.
  • Three categories: 1.) Grades K-1; 2.) Grades 2-3; 3.) Grades 4-6.
  • All artwork must be a child’s own work.
  • Each entry must be accompanied by the contestant’s name, age, address, school, synagogue affiliation (if any) grade and phone number on a separate sheet of paper, attached to the entry.

Do not write your name on your entry.

entry_form

Judges are not allowed to know the identities of the artists.

Information: Larry Hankin, (303) 861-2234 or larry@ijn.com.

IJN Staff

Related articles

Colorful and seasonal Thanksgiving sides

Rocky Mountain JewNov 16, 2017

Underground and overground: medicine in Haifa

Hillel GoldbergNov 16, 2017

The origin of strife

Tehilla R. GoldbergNov 16, 2017

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Nov
22
Wed
11:00 am Financially Savvy Seniors (Kavod)
Financially Savvy Seniors (Kavod)
Nov 22 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Five-part series at Kavod Senior Life on financial planning. Meeting Wednesdays in November. 11/1: Financial Check Up 11/8: Creating a Budget 11/15: Create Great Credit 11/22: Dumping Debt 11/29: Don’t Get Scammed
6:45 pm Hebrew Reading for Beginners (HEA)
Hebrew Reading for Beginners (HEA)
Nov 22 @ 6:45 pm – 7:45 pm
Eight-week course in reading Hebrew for beginners, taught by Judi Marcus. At HEA.
Nov
23
Thu
7:30 am Legal Holiday Learning
Legal Holiday Learning
Nov 23 @ 7:30 am – 10:15 am
Learning program hosted by the Denver Kollel at three locations. With breakfast. Topic is “Time & Again: The Shehechiyanu Blessing on Chanukah & Other Holidays.” EDOS, 7:30 a.m. Kollel Southeast, 8 a.m. Kollel West Side,[...]
10:00 am Interfaith Thanksgiving Service ...
Interfaith Thanksgiving Service ...
Nov 23 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Temple Emanuel joins the annual interfaith Thanksgiving service, with representatives from the Buddhist, Christian and Muslim communities. Central Christian Church, 3690 Cherry Creek S Dr.
7:00 pm Mishmar Parsha Shiur & Cholent (...
Mishmar Parsha Shiur & Cholent (...
Nov 23 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Weekly parsha exploration with Rabbi Danny Wolfe of JewPro at The Jewish Experience. With hot cholent.
Nov
24
Fri
5:00 pm Shabbat Supper Club (TJE)
Shabbat Supper Club (TJE)
Nov 24 @ 5:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Shabbat dinner at The Jewish Experience, with happy hour, services and dinner.
6:00 pm Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Shabbat Unplugged (Emanuel)
Nov 24 @ 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm
Special musical Friday night Shabbat service at Temple Emanuel, led by Steve Brodsky and band.
6:30 pm Thanksgiving Shabbat (B’nai Havu...
Thanksgiving Shabbat (B’nai Havu...
Nov 24 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Fourth Friday Kabbalat Shabbat service at B’nai Havurah, in November with a Thanksgiving-inspired service and potluck Shabbat dinner.
7:00 pm Shabbat Friendsgiving (Moishe Ho...
Shabbat Friendsgiving (Moishe Ho...
Nov 24 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Moishe House Denver’s Friendsgiving dinner, for newcomers to Denver or others without family in town. Potluck sides and drinks.
Nov
25
Sat
9:00 am Torah Discussion & Breakfast (Bo...
Torah Discussion & Breakfast (Bo...
Nov 25 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Bi-monthly discussion of the weekly Torah portion led by Rabbi Fred Greene, with a bagels & coffee breakfast. At Har HaShem, 3950 Baseline Road.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN