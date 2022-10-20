IJN kicks off Chanukah Coloring Contest

As the High Holiday-Sukkot-Simchat Torah season has concluded, the 36th — double chai — annual Intermountain Jewish News-Doris Sky Chanukah Coloring begins.
Deadline for entries is 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Since its inception, the contest, for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, has attracted and brought together children from all corners of the Jewish community.
Through the years it has encouraged creativity and artistic expression of the fun aspects of Chanukah as well as its serious message.
Here are the options for delivery of entries by the Dec. 5 deadline:
- Mail: Intermountain Jewish News, 1177 Grant St., Suite 200, Denver, CO 80203.
- Curbside drop-off at the IJN: Call 303-861-2234 upon arrival.
- Upload high-resolution PDF (scroll down)
- Email high resolution PDF to larry@ijn.com.
The contest is named in memory of Doris Sky, the IJN managing editor, 1962-1990, whocreated the contest four years before her death.
Many children create their entries at home while others work on them as part of class work in their day schools or supplemental religious schools.
Winning entries in each of the grade categories — K-1, 2-3 and 4-6 — will be published in the Dec. 16, 2022 IJN Chanukah edition.
Although winners are determined in each age category, the name of every child who enters the contest will be recognized in the IJN Chanukah edition.
Winners in each category will be awarded certificates.
To enter, follow these requirements:
- Give your artistic interpretation of Chanukah on an 8 1/2”x11” sheet of paper.
- Use any colorful medium — markers, crayons, watercolors, pencils, paper collage — whatever you want, but no glitter or confetti, please!
- Art created on a computer must be printed on an 8 1/2”x11” sheet of paper if submitted by mail or in person.
- Art must be original. Entries created from kits will be disqualified.
- All artwork must be a child’s own work.
- Three categories: 1.) Grades K-1; 2.) Grades 2-3; 3.) Grades 4-6.
- Each entry must be accompanied by the contestant’s name, age, address, school, synagogue affiliation (if any) grade and phone number on a separate sheet of paper, attached to the entry. An entry form can be found on page 9 of this edition of the IJN.
- Do not write your name on your entry. Judges are not allowed to know the identities of the student artists.
Day school and religious school teachers are encouraged to include creating contest entrees in their curricula, and parents are encouraged to support their children creating art at home.
Entry forms can be found in the IJN or submit below.
Chanukah Coloring Contest Entry Form
Information: Larry Hankin, (303) 861-2234 or larry@ijn.com.