IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, September 15, 2017 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns House of Prayer

House of Prayer

Shana GoldbergSep 14, 2017Columns, Opinion, Snapshot0

Like
ROSH HASHANAH EDITION 5778 SECTION A PAGE 2 What do you call the place you pray? According to JewishVirtualLibrary.org, we don’t all call our synagogues the same thing. In Hebrew, the term is Beit Knesset, literally, House of Assembly. Similarly, Conservative Jews usually use the word synagogue, which is a Greek translation of Beit Knesset […]
This article is premium content. Subscribe now or log in if you’re a subscriber. One day access also available for $1.80.
Previous Post9/11 merges into Rosh Hashanah
Shana Goldberg

IJN Assistant Publisher | shana@ijn.com

Related articles

Teshuvah that lasts

Hillel GoldbergSep 14, 2017

High Holiday knock-knock joke

Amy LedermanSep 14, 2017

9/11 merges into Rosh Hashanah

Tehilla R. GoldbergSep 14, 2017

Community Calendar
Sep
15
Fri
11:00 am Studying and Storying Torah (HEA)
Studying and Storying Torah (HEA)
Sep 15 @ 11:00 am – 11:50 pm
Weekly Torah study session led by storyteller Cherie Karo Schwartz, at HEA.
6:00 pm Just in Time for Rosh Hashanah C...
Just in Time for Rosh Hashanah C...
Sep 15 @ 6:00 pm – 6:40 pm
High Holiday concert performed by the Colorado Hebrew Chorale and Kol Nashim. At Kavod Senior Life. Also on Sept. 15, 10 a.m., at Flatirons Terrace at Golden West in Boulder.
7:00 pm Inspiration Shabbat (MoHo)
Inspiration Shabbat (MoHo)
Sep 15 @ 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Communal monthly Shabbat meal at Moishe House, with focusing on inspiration ahead of the High Holidays.
Sep
16
Sat
9:00 am Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Young Family Shabbat Experience ...
Sep 16 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Temple Emanuel’s family oriented Shabbat morning service, for families with kids ages 1-6. With breakfast.
10:30 am Family PJ Shabbat (BMH-BJ)
Family PJ Shabbat (BMH-BJ)
Sep 16 @ 10:30 am – 12:00 pm
Special Family programme at BMH-BJ, with crafts, games, music and PJs. Held on the last Shabbat of every month
3:15 pm The High Holidays: It’s an Insid...
The High Holidays: It’s an Insid...
Sep 16 @ 3:15 pm – 5:00 pm
Pre-High Holiday class with Rabbi Deborah Brin learning about the practices of and preparing for the holidays. With refreshments. At First Unitarian Church in Albuquerque.
5:30 pm Selichot Film & Discussion (Morr...
Selichot Film & Discussion (Morr...
Sep 16 @ 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm
B’nai Chaim selichot program with dinner, film and discussion, followed by services.
7:00 pm Selichot Study & Service (Sinai)
Selichot Study & Service (Sinai)
Sep 16 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Selichot service at Temple Sinai, with study on forgiveness, musical service and refreshments.
7:00 pm YAD Elevate
YAD Elevate
Sep 16 @ 7:00 pm
Roaring Twenties themed fundraiser for JEWISHcolorado’s YAD. At Seawell Ballroom.
7:30 pm Selichot Program (B’nai Havurah)
Selichot Program (B’nai Havurah)
Sep 16 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Selichot program at B’nai Havurah led by Rabbi Evette and Hal Aqua with study and kirtan chanting. With havdalah and dessert.

Rocky Mountain Jew

Subscribe to the IJN