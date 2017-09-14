House of Prayer

Related

ROSH HASHANAH EDITION 5778 SECTION A PAGE 2 What do you call the place you pray? According to JewishVirtualLibrary.org, we don’t all call our synagogues the same thing. In Hebrew, the term is Beit Knesset, literally, House of Assembly. Similarly, Conservative Jews usually use the word synagogue, which is a Greek translation of Beit Knesset […]