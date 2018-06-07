IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, June 7, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home News Local Holocaust reunion led to arrest of murder suspect

Holocaust reunion led to arrest of murder suspect

IJN StaffJun 07, 2018Local, News0

Like
In May, 2016, Sid Shafner, in red shirt, met Holocaust survivor Marcel Levy.

In May, 2016, Sid Shafner, in red shirt, met Holocaust survivor Marcel Levy.

The late Sid Shafner’s trip to Poland in 2016 not only brought some closure to the Dachau liberator and Denver resident, it led to the incredible and heartbreaking story of how his daughter, Elayne Feldman, finally solved Shafner’s granddaughter’s murder through connections they made reliving the Holocaust.

Allison Feldman, 31, was found murdered in her Scottsdale, Ariz. home in February, 2015. Police were able to gather the killer’s DNA but weren’t able to find a match. More than a year later, with Allison’s murder still unsolved, her mother Elayne joined the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces’ From Holocaust to Independence mission to Poland and Israel with her father Sid Shafner, a WW II veteran who died in December, 2016.

On the mission, Shafner was reunited with Marcel Levy, the Holocaust survivor he saved — and Elayne, still crying herself to sleep every night over the loss of her daughter, met an Arizona couple, Barbara and Edmund Leff, who would ultimately help lead her to Allison’s killer.

There was a chance that DNA could be matched to a family member of the killer and give police a lead in the case, but Arizona authorities didn’t have the resources  to run the costly familial DNA tests. Barbara Leff, who had been an Arizona state senator, worked her connections, involving the Feldmans in the process.

It took almost two years to get the equipment and train Arizona’s police technicians in the new science. Finally, after thousands of hours of searching, the police made a familial DNA match with a state prisoner who had one brother: Ian Mitchem. MitchemDNA was on file from a 2015 DUI arrest, and an exact match was made.

On April 10, 2018, he was arrested for Allison’s murder, and Elayne finally found some closure.

IJN Staff

Related articles

Lionel Messi at Melbourne Cricket Ground, 2017. (Quinn Rooney/Getty)

Argentina won’t play in Jerusalem

JTAJun 07, 2018

Leslie Cockburn, left; John Fitzgerald

Anti-Semitic charges in tow congressional races

Ron Kampeas, JTAJun 07, 2018

US Amb. to Israel David Friedman at the embassy opening in Jerusalem. (Lior Mizrahi/Getty)

Was the opening of the Jerusalem embassy partisan?

Ron Kampeas, JTAJun 07, 2018

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Jun
7
Thu
11:00 am Tanakh & Tabloids
Tanakh & Tabloids
Jun 7 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Weekly class at Rodef Shalom with Rabbi Bernard Gerson. Currently studying the Book of Daniel. At Rodef Shalom.
12:00 pm Lunch & Learn (Boulder)
Lunch & Learn (Boulder)
Jun 7 @ 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Two-part Lunch & Learn at Bonai Shalom with Robert Winer and Tom Trager discussing ‘Erich Fromm’s Jewish Lens on Human Nature, Morality and Ethics’.
4:30 pm ‘The Significance of the Dead Se...
‘The Significance of the Dead Se...
Jun 7 @ 4:30 pm – 7:15 pm
Gary A. Rendsburg leads a discussion on “The Significance of the Dead Sea Scrolls”. At B’nai Havurah. With dessert reception.
Jun
8
Fri
6:00 pm CHAIR-ity Barbecue (Evergreen)
CHAIR-ity Barbecue (Evergreen)
Jun 8 @ 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Barbecue and carnival fundraiser for Cong. Beth Evergreen. With sanctuary chair auction and face painting.
6:00 pm Learning Shabbat (Emanuel)
Learning Shabbat (Emanuel)
Jun 8 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Shabbat learning series at Temple Emanuel with oneg, services and BYO picnic dinner. Upcoming dates/speakers are: 6/8: Rabbi Naomi Levy, faith spirituality and healing 6/22: Rabbi Eliot Baskin 6/29: Rabbi Joe Black
6:00 pm Shabbat in the Park (Colo. Spgs.)
Shabbat in the Park (Colo. Spgs.)
Jun 8 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Summertime outdoor Shabbat service and potluck dinner hosted by Temple Shalom. Dates/locations are: 6/8, Monument Valley Park 7/13, American the Beautiful Park 8/10, Garden of the Gods Park
7:00 pm Cheese Making Workshop (MoHo)
Cheese Making Workshop (MoHo)
Jun 8 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Hands-on cheese-making workshop at Moishe House with Dylan Crane, also with pasta dinner and introduction to kosher eating.
7:00 pm Shabbat Under the Stars (Rodef)
Shabbat Under the Stars (Rodef)
Jun 8 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Rodef Shalom’s summer-time Friday night outdoor service, with an instrumental ensemble from Shir Rodef accompanied by Cantor Saul Rosenthal.
Jun
9
Sat
10:00 am Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Shabbat Tisch (Micah)
Jun 9 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Bagels, coffee, singing and parsha discussion at Temple Micah.
Jun
10
Sun
9:00 am JWV Post 344 Meeting
JWV Post 344 Meeting
Jun 10 @ 9:00 am – 11:30 am
Jewish War Veterans Denver Post 344 meeting with lox & bagels breakfast. Held monthly at Temple Sinai.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists




Subscribe to the IJN