Herb Jacobson passed away June 6, 2017, in Denver.

“He loved teaching the most, and he loved the kids,” said his wife Sharon Jacobson. “A Renaissance man, he loved music and learning of all kinds, particularly Heschel and Spinoza.

“He was a person of value.”

Mr. Jacobson was born Aug. 29, 1930, in the Bronx.

He volunteered at the Denver Museum of Nature and History and Shalom Park, where he enjoyed telling jokes to the residents.

He excelled at cards.

Mr. Jacobson is survived by his wife Sharon Jacobson; daughter Karen Guth and sons Alan Jacobson and Steven Jacobson; grandchildren Aaron and Adam Guth; and four great-grandchildren.

Contributions may be made to the charity of choice.

Copyright © 2017 by the Intermountain Jewish News