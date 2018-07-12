Helen Rotbart

Helen Richtol Rotbart, who helped resettle new immigrants to Denver after the Holocaust, passed away July 3, 2018. Rabbis Joseph Friedman and Aver Jacobs officiated at the July 5 service at Feldman Chapel. Interment followed at Rose Hill Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Her grandchildren eulogized their grandmother as grateful for everything, loving, hopeful, kind, selfless, respectful and resourceful, with a deep love of Yiddishkeit, Israel, Jewish observance and the Jewish people.

The grandchildren said she was their role model of responsibility and mitzvot, and taught them what inner strength looks like as well as a deep love of family.

Mrs. Rotbart was born on March 2, 1928, on Denver’s West Side to the late Louis and Miriam Richtol, both Russian immigrants. She attended Cheltenham Elementary, Lake Junior and North High School.

She took college courses and trained as a secretary before going to work at JFS resettling new immigrants from Europe after the Holocaust.

Mrs. Rotbart met her future husband Max Rotbart at JFS. “She always joked that she had her pick of the best-looking European Jewish men, and chose wisely,” her family said.

She worked with Max for many years in the produce business, selling fruits and vegetables on a truck. Most importantly, she made sure the scarce profits from Max’s Mobile Market covered the family’s needs and her two sons’ education.

Mrs. Rotbart, who was fluent in Yiddish, taught Sunday school at the Hebrew Educational Alliance on the West Side and received teacher certification from CAJE, the Denver Rabbinical Council and the Jewish Educators Council of Greater Denver.

She went on to tutor adults in Hebrew and Yiddish; one of her students became a rabbi.

The Rotbarts moved to the East Side and affiliated with BMH-BJ and later the DAT Minyan.

Mr. Rotbart passed away on Sept. 4, 1982.

Proud of her lifetime membership in Hadassah, Mrs. Rotbart took an active role in the JCC seniors group and Lomir Redn Yiddish club.

She always said, “I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”

Helen Rotbart is survived by her sons Dr. Harley (Sara) Rotbart and Dean (Talya) Rotbart, both of Denver; grandchildren Matt (Nurit) Rotbart, Emily (Eitan) Danon, Sam (Samantha) Rotbart, Maxwell Rotbart and Avital Rotbart; and great-grandchildren Gideon and Jeremiah Rotbart.

Contributions may be made to Denver Jewish Day School and the DAT Minyan.

