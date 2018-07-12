IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, July 13, 2018 -
Print Edition
Home Obituaries Helen Rotbart

Helen Rotbart

IJN StaffJul 12, 2018Obituaries0

Like

Helen Richtol Rotbart, who helped resettle new immigrants to Denver after the Holocaust, passed away July 3, 2018. Rabbis Joseph Friedman and Aver Jacobs officiated at the July 5 service at Feldman Chapel. Interment followed at Rose Hill Cemetery. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Her grandchildren eulogized their grandmother as grateful for everything, loving, hopeful, kind, selfless, respectful and resourceful, with a deep love of Yiddishkeit, Israel, Jewish observance and the Jewish people.

The grandchildren said she was their role model of responsibility and mitzvot, and taught them what inner strength looks like as well as a deep love of family.

Mrs. Rotbart was born on March 2, 1928, on Denver’s West Side to the late Louis and Miriam Richtol, both Russian immigrants. She attended Cheltenham Elementary, Lake Junior and North High School.

She took college courses and trained as a secretary before going to work at JFS resettling new immigrants from Europe after the Holocaust.

Mrs. Rotbart met her future husband Max Rotbart at JFS. “She always joked that she had her pick of the best-looking European Jewish men, and chose wisely,” her family said.

She worked with Max for many years in the produce business, selling fruits and vegetables on a truck. Most importantly, she made sure the scarce profits from Max’s Mobile Market covered the family’s needs and her two sons’ education.

Mrs. Rotbart, who was fluent in Yiddish, taught Sunday school at the Hebrew Educational Alliance on the West Side and received teacher certification from CAJE, the Denver Rabbinical Council and the Jewish Educators Council of Greater Denver.

She went on to tutor adults in Hebrew and Yiddish; one of her students became a rabbi.

The Rotbarts moved to the East Side and affiliated with BMH-BJ and later the DAT Minyan.

Mr. Rotbart passed away on Sept. 4, 1982.

Proud of her lifetime membership in Hadassah, Mrs. Rotbart took an active role in the JCC seniors group and Lomir Redn Yiddish club.

She always said, “I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”

Helen Rotbart is survived by her sons Dr. Harley (Sara) Rotbart and Dean (Talya) Rotbart, both of Denver; grandchildren Matt (Nurit) Rotbart, Emily (Eitan) Danon, Sam (Samantha) Rotbart, Maxwell Rotbart and Avital Rotbart; and great-grandchildren Gideon and Jeremiah Rotbart.

Contributions may be made to Denver Jewish Day School and the DAT Minyan.

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Previous PostThe unknown, incredible life of Eli Cohen
IJN Staff

Related articles

Eli Cohen's wristwatch (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO)

The unknown, incredible life of Eli Cohen

Rocky Mountain JewJul 12, 2018

Lillian Taubman

IJN StaffJul 12, 2018

48 Ways to Acquire the Torah: Way #12

Hillel GoldbergJul 12, 2018

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Jul
13
Fri
10:00 am Current Events
Current Events
Jul 13 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Currents events discussion (and kibbitz!) faciliated by Susan Jacobs. Part of JFS at the JCC Senior Connections. Held at Loup JCC, Boardroom.
5:30 pm Shabbat Supper Club (TJE)
Shabbat Supper Club (TJE)
Jul 13 @ 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Shabbat dinner at The Jewish Experience with special guest, Prof. Shaul Gabbay. With happy hour, services and dinner.
5:30 pm Summer Shabbat Worship (Emanuel)
Summer Shabbat Worship (Emanuel)
Jul 13 @ 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Summertime Friday night service and oneg at Temple Emanuel with special guests. Pre-oneg at 5:30pm; 6pm services; program, 7pm. Dates are: July 6: BBQ Shabbat dinner July 13: Nefesh Mountain in concert August 10: Honoring volunteers, with[...]
6:00 pm Farmside Kabbalat Shabbat (Boulder)
Farmside Kabbalat Shabbat (Boulder)
Jul 13 @ 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Farmside Kabbalat Shabbat at Boulder JCC’s Milk and Honey Farm, with Bonai Shalom and Moishe House. With vegetarian potluck dinner. Challah & grape juice provided.
6:00 pm Shabbat BBQ (Westminster)
Shabbat BBQ (Westminster)
Jul 13 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Special Shabbat at Cong. B’nai Torah in Westminster, with family service and BBQ. With potluck sides.
6:00 pm Shabbat in the Park (Colo. Spgs.)
Shabbat in the Park (Colo. Spgs.)
Jul 13 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Summertime outdoor Shabbat service and potluck dinner hosted by Temple Shalom. Dates/locations are: 6/8, Monument Valley Park 7/13, American the Beautiful Park 8/10, Garden of the Gods Park
7:00 pm Shabbat Under the Stars (Rodef)
Shabbat Under the Stars (Rodef)
Jul 13 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Rodef Shalom’s summer-time Friday night outdoor service, with an instrumental ensemble from Shir Rodef accompanied by Cantor Saul Rosenthal.
Jul
14
Sat
9:00 am Torah Discussion & Breakfast (Bo...
Torah Discussion & Breakfast (Bo...
Jul 14 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Bi-monthly discussion of the weekly Torah portion led by Rabbi Fred Greene, with a bagels & coffee breakfast. At Har HaShem, 3950 Baseline Road.
7:00 pm ABQ Jewish Film Fest: ‘Humor Me’
ABQ Jewish Film Fest: ‘Humor Me’
Jul 14 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Father-son comedy about a struggling playwright who is forced to move in with his aging, joke-telling dad in a New Jersey retirement community. Part of ABQ Jewish Film Fest. At UA High Ridge Theater.
Jul
15
Sun
1:00 pm Historic Synagogue Tour
Historic Synagogue Tour
Jul 15 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Temple Aaron hosts a bus tour of historic Denver synagogues, led by local historian Phil Goodstein. With refreshments. Departing from Temple Emanuel.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists



Subscribe to the IJN