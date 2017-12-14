IJN
Search
LOG IN
Thursday, December 14, 2017 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Columns Heck of an off-season

Heck of an off-season

Shana GoldbergDec 14, 2017Columns, Opinion, Snapshot0

Like

Phew. The Broncos needed that win. Yet, a word of warning to Broncos Country: As glorious as the shut out against the New York Jets was, now is certainly not the time to slide into rose-colored complacency.

No doubt, the eight-game losing streak was painful. But it was the wake-up call the Broncos needed. For several seasons now the Broncos have not been a cohesive team, with all the parts in good working order. Super Bowl 50 masked, to some degree, the holes in the Broncos roster. The Broncos triumphed in the 2015 season by the skin of the teeth — specifically, by the might of their defense.

The Broncos were lulled into thinking that they were better than they were. So they ignored mediocrity at the quarterback position. They patched leaking holes, thinking that’s all it would take to continue sneaking through as a contender. Boy did that eight-game losing streak put paid to that approach.

Failure can be a good thing. It forces much-needed assessment, analysis and rebuilding. Maybe trading away key defensive players and losing the defensive coordinator wasn’t too smart — especially considering that the franchise’s recent success had been totally dependent on that unit.

Maybe hiring a novice head coach wasn’t going to be a smooth transition.

Maybe the general manager, sacrosanct though Elway is in Broncos Country, isn’t great at picking quarterbacks.

Broncos fans, don’t despair: There may not be a post-season, but it’s going to be a heck of an off-season.

Shana Goldberg may be reached at shana@ijn.com

Copyright © 2017 by the Intermountain Jewish News

Shana Goldberg

IJN Assistant Publisher | shana@ijn.com

Related articles

The sfinj hails from North Africa. (Wikimedia)

Sufganiyah or sfinj?

Andrew Tobin, JTADec 14, 2017

Children participating in a Yom Kippur event at the Palo Alto JCC. (Ilyanne Photographic Art)

How a JCC reaches secular Israelis

Ben Sales, JTADec 14, 2017

Eric Fingerhut

Hillel exec discusses BDS, Jerusalem, Hillel growth

Chris LeppekDec 14, 2017

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Dec
14
Thu
9:30 am Challah Club (HEA)
Challah Club (HEA)
Dec 14 @ 9:30 am – 11:00 am
Family Challah Club hosted by HEA preschool on Thursday mornings, creating a “make and bake” mini challah.
10:15 am Chanukah Story Time (Aspen)
Chanukah Story Time (Aspen)
Dec 14 @ 10:15 am – 11:15 am
Chanukah storytime hosted by Chabad of Aspen, with dreidel spinning and holiday crafts. On Dec. 13, 10:15am at Pitkin County Library; on Dec. 14th, 10:30am at Basalt Library.
11:00 am Kavod on the Road: Dazzle Jazz
Kavod on the Road: Dazzle Jazz
Dec 14 @ 11:00 am
Kavod Senior Life visits Dazzle Jazz for a concert with Lenny Kramish. Departing from Temple Emanuel.
11:00 am Tanakh & Tabloids
Tanakh & Tabloids
Dec 14 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Weekly class at Rodef Shalom with Rabbi Bernard Gerson. Currently studying the Book of Daniel. At Rodef Shalom.
4:00 pm Chanukah on Ice (Louisville)
Chanukah on Ice (Louisville)
Dec 14 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Annual Chanukah on Ice party at WinterSkate in Louisville, skating to Chanukah music, with sufganiyot.
5:00 pm Chanukah Night at Children’s Museum
Chanukah Night at Children’s Museum
Dec 14 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Chanukah at the Children’s Museum, with menorah lighting, dreidel hunt, pizza dinner, holiday treats and crafts. Hosted by Bais Menachem.
5:00 pm Community Menorah Lighting (CSU)
Community Menorah Lighting (CSU)
Dec 14 @ 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Communal menorah lighting at CSU, Lory Student Center Plaza, hosted by Chabad of Northern Colorado, with special guest university president Tony Frank. With latkes, donuts, dreidels and music.
5:00 pm Great Gelt Drop (Aspen)
Great Gelt Drop (Aspen)
Dec 14 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Chanukah party hosted by Chabad Aspen, with chocolate gelt collection at the Aspen Fire Dept.
5:30 pm Community Menorah Lighting (Parker)
Community Menorah Lighting (Parker)
Dec 14 @ 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Chabad of South Metro Denver hosts a community menorah lighting at O’Brien Park at Parker and Mainstreet. With latkes, donuts and entertainment.
6:00 pm Community Menorah Lighting (Colo...
Community Menorah Lighting (Colo...
Dec 14 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Chabad of Colorado Springs hosts a community menorah lighting with fresh latkes, sufganiyot, dreidels and music. At 6616 A Delmonico Dr.

Rocky Mountain Jew

Subscribe to the IJN