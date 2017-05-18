Harris Kobey, a Denver native and general contractor, passed away May 11, 2017. He was 74. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements. A memorial service in honor of Mr. Kobey took place May 16 at Temple Sinai.

“Harris will be remembered by his friends and family for his kindness and generosity toward others,” his loved ones said.

Mr. Kobey was born in Denver to the late Leon and Ruth Kobey.

He graduated from East High School and earned his BA at CU.

Mr. Kobey worked as a computer programmer at Honeywell in Chicago after graduating from college.

Then he embarked on a career as a general contractor and built many fine homes in south Denver.

“He was a student of history, mathematics and economics, and enjoyed engaging in conversations with everyone he met,” the family said.

An avid bicycler, swimmer and tennis player, Mr. Kobey exercised on a daily basis.

Mr. Kobey is survived by his sons David Kobey of Easton, Pa., and Mark Kobey of San Francisco; brother Paul Kobey of Denver; and close friends Rozanne Kobey and Marita Parks of Denver.

Contributions may be made to the charity of choice.

