Friday, October 12, 2018
Harriet Settle

IJN Staff Oct 11, 2018 Obituaries

Harriet Settle, the beloved secretary at Beth Joseph Synagogue, passed away Sept. 27, 2018, in Henderson, Nev. Rabbi Sanford Akselrad officiated at the Oct. 2 service at King David Cemetery in Las Vegas, Nev. King David Memorial Chapel and Cemetery made the arrangements.

“Harriet Settle was loved by everyone,” her family said. “She was warm, smart and engaging. Harriet was very involved in the Beth Joseph community with her husband Hy.

“She passed on a love for the Jewish culture, cooking, baking and knitting to her daughters. Her Passover dinners were family events enjoyed by all. She is missed, and her love and memories live on.”

Mrs. Settle was born Dec. 16, 1924, in South Bend, Ind., and lived in Denver for the majority of her life.

A graduate of East High School, she married Herman “Hy” Settle on July 1, 1945. Mr. Settle passed away on Sept. 27, 2007.

In addition to serving as secretary at Beth Joseph, Mrs. Settle was president of the Sisterhood.

She moved to Nevada in 2001.

Harriet Settle is survived by daughters Marlene Settle and Karen Settle; and grandchildren Heather Noveshansky, John Travis Bauder and Erica Mutton.

Contributions may be made to the charity of choice.

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News

IJN Staff

