Harold D. Yarian, originally from Indiana, passed away April 26, 2018, in Denver. Rabbi Chaplain Major Michael Bram officiated at the graveside service at Emanuel Cemetery. Shalom Funeral Service made the arrangements.

Mr. Yarian was born June 13, 1943, in Warsaw, Indiana.

He was married to Carasel Lefkowitz Yarian.

Mr. Yarian, who served in the US Air Force, was an aerospace engineer.

He is survived by his wife Carasel Yarian; and two sons.

