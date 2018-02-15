Harold Raizen

Harold “Hal” Raizen, a respected CPA, passed away January 30, 2018, in Denver. Rabbi Bernard Gerson officiated at the Feb. 1 service held at Rodef Shalom. Interment followed at Rodef Shalom. Feldman Mortuary made the arrangements.

Mr. Raizen was born April 22, 1929, in Chickasha, Oklahoma.

A graduate of the New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, NM, he earned his BBA and MBA at DU.

Mr. Raizen was a First Lieutenant in the US Army in Korea, 1950-1952.

He married Barbara Suson Raizen on Dec. 24, 1950.

Mr. Raizen worked with Art Samelson and Raizen and Frolich CPAs, retiring in 2010.

He belonged to the Jewish War Veterans, Colorado Society of CPAs, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and B’nai B’rith.

Mr. Raizen is survived by his wife Barbara Raizen; Dr. Michael (Gail DeVore) Raizen of Denver, Cantor Andrea Raizen of Dayton, Ohio, and Jeffrey (Karen) Raizen of Denver; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister Becky Hayutin.

Contributions may be made to Rodef Shalom or the charity of choice.

Copyright © 2018 by the Intermountain Jewish News