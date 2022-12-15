Happy Chanukah! IJN Doris Sky Chanukah Coloring Contest Winners 2022

CHANUKAH 5783

For the love of Chanukah!

Colorado kids love Chanukah, and it comes through loud and clear — and colorfully — in their artistic offerings in the 36th Intermountain Jewish News Doris Sky Chanukah Coloring Contest.

Children in grades kindergarten-6 worked on their art both in school and on their kitchen tables at home. The media the kids used ran the gamut from crayons and markers to paint and collage materials.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

And the Winners Are…

Grades K-1:

First Place: JOSEPH VAGO, Grade 1, DJDS

Second Place: HAREL KOSLOW, Grade 1, DJDS • BENJAMIN FRIEDMAN, Grade 1, DAT

Third Place: RE’EM COHEN, Grade 1, DJDS • SAMUEL DEMERS, Grade 1, DJDS

Grades 2-3:

First Place Tie: SHAI EISBART, Grade 3, DJDS • MOSHE SHALOM SCHWARTZ, Grade 3, Homeschool • NAOMI NOY, Grade 3, DJDS

Second Place Tie: LINOY ARANOVICH, Grade 3, DJDS • GABY KASPIN, Grade 2, DJDS

Third Place: TOBY BEALE, Grade 2, DJDS

Grades 4-6:

First Place Tie: ARIELLA SEGALL, Grade 5, DAT • NAVA EISBART, Grade 5, DJDS

Second Place Tie: DAHLIA LEVY, Grade 4, DJDS • NOA EISBART, Grade 5, DJDS

Third Place Tie: YEHUDIS BERKOWIZ, Grade 4, HILLEL ACADEMY • ELLA ROSE RADERMAN, Grade 4, DJDS

Entries came from these cities:

Denver • Aurora • Boulder • Centennial • Cherry Hills Village • Englewood • Fort Collins • Greenwood Village • Highlands Ranch • Lakewood • Littleton • Lone Tree • Passaic, New Jersey

Thanks to Parents & Teachers

Thank you to the parents, principals and teachers who encouraged the young artists.to create their entries and who made the effort to deliver them to the IJN electronically, by mail or by hand.

Schools & Synagogues

Public & Private schools • Jewish Day Schools

Ayres Elementary School • Campus Middle School Homeschool • Kent Denver • Denver Academy of Torah • Denver Jewish Day School • Hillel Academy

Synagogues • Temples • Religious Schools

Aish of the Rockies • Bais Menachem • BMH-BJ • Chabad of CU Chabad of Northern Colorado • Chabad of South Metro Denver DAT Minyan • The Denver Kehillah • EDOS • HEA • Kehilas Bais Yisroel Minyan Na’aleh • Rodef Shalom • Temple Emanuel • Temple Sinai • Zera Abraham

All entries are numbered by an independent party and then judged blindly. The judges do not know the names, schools or synagogues of the entrants.

Copyright © 2022 by the Intermountain Jewish News