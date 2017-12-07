IJN
Friday, December 8, 2017 -
Happy Chanukah! IJN Doris Sky Chanukah Coloring Contest Winners 2017

Happy Chanukah! IJN Doris Sky Chanukah Coloring Contest Winners 2017

Dec 07, 2017

CHANUKAH 5778

Creativity, color, content!

A great deal of creativity and cleverness shone through in this year’s entries. The young artists used a variety of media, including crayons, markers, watercolors, tempera paints, fabrics, metallic materials, beads and popsicle sticks  to create their expression of Chanukah.

Entries came from many cities in Colorado: Denver • Aurora • Boulder • Centennial • Cherry Hills Village • Colorado Springs • Englewood • Evergreen • Greenwood Village • Longmont.

All entries are numbered by an independent party and then judged blindly. The judges do not know the names, schools or synagogues of the entrants.

And the Winners Are…

Grades K-1:

First Place: Daniella Lev, Grade 1, DAT

Second Place: Avishai Rifkin, Grade 1, DJDS

Third Place: Miriam Sher, Grade 1, Hillel Academy

Grades 2-3:

First Place: Elizabeth Segall, Grade 3, DAT

Second Place: Hannah Goldberg-Butler, Grade 2, DJDS

Third Place: Shimon Zalesch, Grade 3, DAT

Grades 4-6:

First Place: Ruby Friedman, Grade 5, DAT

Second Place Tie: Daniel Neustadt, Grade 6, DAT; Arianna Richman, Grade 5, DJDS

Third Place Ties: Menachem Bachayev, Grade 6, DAT; Akiva Shapiro, Grade 5, DAT

On Display & Awards Ceremony

The winning entries published in this Intermountain Jewish News are on display in the gallery of Kavod Senior Life, 22 S. Adams St., through Friday, Dec. 28, 2017.

Winners will be honored at a ceremony at Kavod Senior Life in the Harry & Jeanette Health and Wellness Center, 11 a.m. • Tuesday • December 19, 2017 . Parents, grandparents, siblings, teachers and friends of winners are invited. RSVP: Larry Hankin, 303-861-2234 or larry@ijn.com

Thanks to Parents & Teachers

Thanks to the parents, principals and teachers who encouraged the young artists in their creativity and Jewish knowledge.

Schools, Synagogues, Temples & Religious Schools

Aish Denver • BMH-BJ • Bais Menachem • B’nai Havurah • Chabad Jewish Center of Longmont Chabad of South Metro Denver • Chabad of Southern Colorado • DAT Minyan • EDOS  HEA • Judaism in the Foothills • Kehilas Bais Yisroel • Kohelet •  Ohr Avner • Rodef Shalom • Stapleton Jewish Life Center Temple Emanuel • Temple Sinai • Zera Abraham • Dry Creek Elementary  Denver Academy of Torah • Denver Jewish Day School • Hillel Academy

Copyright © 2017 by the Intermountain Jewish News

