Saturday, November 25, 2023 -
Hamas releases 13 Israeli hostages as ceasefire holds

Hamas releases 13 Israeli hostages as ceasefire holds

Nov 24, 2023

Hamas released 13 Israeli hostages into Egypt on Friday, a sign that the four-day ceasefire brokered between Israel and the terror group that runs Gaza was holding.

Israeli security forces stand next to ambulances waiting outside the helipad of Tel Aviv’s Schneider medical center, as they prepare to receive hostages released from Gaza, Nov. 24, 2023. (Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images)

Twelve Thai nationals were also released in a surprise additional deal that Egyptian officials said they had brokered. Thirty-nine Palestinian prisoners will be released from Israel as part of the agreement, and multiple tankers of humanitarian aid will enter the Gaza Strip.

The identities of the hostages were not yet known Friday morning Eastern time. They will head to Israel after being driven into Egypt by the International Committee of the Red Cross via the Rafah border crossing. They will immediately undergo medical and psychological evaluations, Israel’s health ministry has said.

