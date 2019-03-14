IJN
Search
LOG IN
Friday, March 15, 2019 -
Print Edition
Home Opinion Blogs Hamantaschen go savory

Hamantaschen go savory

Rocky Mountain JewMar 14, 2019Blogs, Opinion, Rocky Mountain Jew0

Like

The ongoing and ever-intensifying foodie craze seems to be inspiring stranger and stranger twists on classic holiday treats. Let’s take hamantaschen, for example. Last year, it was marshmallow, guava or pretzel filled varieties. This year, we feature a recipe for a savory hamantaschen in our print edition. Accompanied by a tamarind dressing, it actually sounds rather tasty if not quite a hamantaschen.

A question we’re often left with is: How far can a reinvention deviate from the original and still be called that traditional food? At some point, does a hamantaschen just become a samosa?

Nevertheless, a savory option does open hamantaschen up to all those who don’t care for sweets (not that we know too many of those) and may even work out well for a Friday night dinner appetizer. So will you try your hand this year at an Avocado Hamantaschen?

Print

Baked Avocado Eggroll Hamantaschen with Cashew Tamarind Dipping Sauce

Author Sabrina Gornish, @sweettoothstl

Ingredients

  • 24 round wonton wrappers
  • 4 ripe avocados
  • 1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
  • 2 tsp. finely chopped fresh cilantro
  • salt, to taste
  • water for sealing

For the Cashew Tamarind Dipping Sauce

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 4 tsp. white vinegar
  • 1 tsp. balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 tsp. tamarind (or date syrup)
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • pinch of turmeric
  • 1/2 cup chopped cashews
  • 2/3 cup cilantro
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 2 scallions
  • 1 tbsp. sugar
  • 1 tsp. pepper
  • 1 tsp. cumin

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 400ºF and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Spray the parchment liberally with cooking spray.
  2. Pit the avocados and scoop them into a bowl. Add the tomatoes, red onion, cilantro and salt. Mash all ingredients together, being sure to leave some chunkier pieces of avocado.
  3. Lay out your wrappers on some parchment. Scoop about a teaspoon of your avocado mixture into the center of the wonton wrapper.
  4. Brush the exposed parts of the wrapper with water and then fold into a hamantaschen shape, however, instead of pinching the corners, overlap them so that one edge of each side is tucked under and the other is overlapping (this keeps it from opening up).
  5. Place your hamantashen on your prepared baking sheet and spray the tops liberally with cooking spray. Bake 15 minutes until brown and crispy.

Prepare the Cashew Tamarind Dipping Sauce

  1. In a microwave safe bowl, combine the vinegars, honey and tamarind and microwave for one minute.

  2. In a blender, puree the mixture with the cashews, cilantro, garlic, scallions, sugar, pepper, cumin and turmeric until smooth.
  3. Pour the mixture into a bowl, then whisk in olive oil. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. When ready to serve, drizzle on top of hamantashen or serve as a dipping sauce.
TAG
Previous PostBelgium float makers defend anti-Semitic puppets
Rocky Mountain Jew

Related articles

Mashed potato pancakes — just in time for Chanukah

Rocky Mountain JewDec 03, 2018

Cornbread Challah

Cornbread challah, tested

Rocky Mountain JewNov 19, 2018

Surprise! It’s Thanksgiving time

Rocky Mountain JewNov 15, 2018

Leave a Reply

Order Your 105th!

Community Calendar
Mar
15
Fri
all-day Scholar-in-Residence Daniel Matt...
Scholar-in-Residence Daniel Matt...
Mar 15 – Mar 16 all-day
Kabbalah scholar Daniel Matt visits Har HaShem for a scholar-in-residence Shabbat. Events over Friday and Saturday on a variety of topics, including ‘The Zohar’ and the ‘Mystical Meaning of Torah’.
1:00 pm Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘S...
Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘S...
Mar 15 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
A charismatic literature teacher and a strict, working-class father vie for influence over an Israeli teenager. Part of Boulder Jewish Film Festival. At Dairy Center. Also screening March 15, noon.
1:30 pm Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘T...
Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘T...
Mar 15 @ 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm
A documentary taking you inside the galleries, storerooms, staff and visitors of Tel Aviv’s Israel Museum. Part of the Boulder Jewish Film Festival. At Dairy Center. Also screening March 15, 2pm.
4:15 pm Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘T...
Boulder Jewish Film Festival: ‘T...
Mar 15 @ 4:15 pm – 6:15 pm
Documentary about Kurt Waldheim, the UN Sec. Gen. and Austrian president who was found to be implicated in Nazi murders. Part of Boulder Jewish Film Festival. At Dairy Center.
6:00 pm How the Grinch Stole Purim Shpie...
How the Grinch Stole Purim Shpie...
Mar 15 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Aspen Jewish Congregation celebrates Purim with a ‘How the Grinch Stole Purim’ shpiel. With pizza, costume parade and Friday night services.
6:00 pm Sulam Shabbat (Rodef)
Sulam Shabbat (Rodef)
Mar 15 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Special Shabbat at Rodef Shalom focusing on spiritual practice and community building. With dairy/parve potluck dinner.
6:45 pm Shabbat Supper Club (TJE)
Shabbat Supper Club (TJE)
Mar 15 @ 6:45 pm – 10:15 pm
Shabbat dinner at The Jewish Experience with Rabbi Jay Strear. With happy hour, services and dinner.
7:30 pm Mostly Music Shabbat (Evergreen)
Mostly Music Shabbat (Evergreen)
Mar 15 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Beth Evergreen’s Mostly Music Kabbalat Shabbat service, in March featuring the sounds of James Taylor.
Mar
16
Sat
9:30 am Shabbat With a Backbeat (Rodef)
Shabbat With a Backbeat (Rodef)
Mar 16 @ 9:30 am – 11:15 am
Monthly musical Shabbat service at Rodef Shalom led by Cantor Saul Rosenthal and Shir Rodef. Meeting the third Shabbat of the month.
10:00 am ‘That’s in the Bible?’ Shabbat (...
‘That’s in the Bible?’ Shabbat (...
Mar 16 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Special Shabbat morning service at B’nai CHaim in Morrison, featuring a discussion with Rabbi Kim Harris on ‘That’s in the Bible?!’

IJN Columnists



Subscribe to the IJN