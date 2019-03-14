Hamantaschen go savory

The ongoing and ever-intensifying foodie craze seems to be inspiring stranger and stranger twists on classic holiday treats. Let’s take hamantaschen, for example. Last year, it was marshmallow, guava or pretzel filled varieties. This year, we feature a recipe for a savory hamantaschen in our print edition. Accompanied by a tamarind dressing, it actually sounds rather tasty if not quite a hamantaschen.

A question we’re often left with is: How far can a reinvention deviate from the original and still be called that traditional food? At some point, does a hamantaschen just become a samosa?

Nevertheless, a savory option does open hamantaschen up to all those who don’t care for sweets (not that we know too many of those) and may even work out well for a Friday night dinner appetizer. So will you try your hand this year at an Avocado Hamantaschen?

Print Baked Avocado Eggroll Hamantaschen with Cashew Tamarind Dipping Sauce Author Sabrina Gornish, @sweettoothstl Ingredients 24 round wonton wrappers

4 ripe avocados

1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, finely chopped

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

2 tsp. finely chopped fresh cilantro

salt, to taste

water for sealing For the Cashew Tamarind Dipping Sauce 1/4 cup olive oil

4 tsp. white vinegar

1 tsp. balsamic vinegar

1/2 tsp. tamarind (or date syrup)

1/2 cup honey

pinch of turmeric

1/2 cup chopped cashews

2/3 cup cilantro

2 cloves garlic

2 scallions

1 tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. cumin Instructions Preheat oven to 400ºF and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Spray the parchment liberally with cooking spray. Pit the avocados and scoop them into a bowl. Add the tomatoes, red onion, cilantro and salt. Mash all ingredients together, being sure to leave some chunkier pieces of avocado. Lay out your wrappers on some parchment. Scoop about a teaspoon of your avocado mixture into the center of the wonton wrapper. Brush the exposed parts of the wrapper with water and then fold into a hamantaschen shape, however, instead of pinching the corners, overlap them so that one edge of each side is tucked under and the other is overlapping (this keeps it from opening up). Place your hamantashen on your prepared baking sheet and spray the tops liberally with cooking spray. Bake 15 minutes until brown and crispy. Prepare the Cashew Tamarind Dipping Sauce In a microwave safe bowl, combine the vinegars, honey and tamarind and microwave for one minute. In a blender, puree the mixture with the cashews, cilantro, garlic, scallions, sugar, pepper, cumin and turmeric until smooth. Pour the mixture into a bowl, then whisk in olive oil. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. When ready to serve, drizzle on top of hamantashen or serve as a dipping sauce.