Hal Balaban

Hal David Balaban, a native Denverite, passed away Oct. 3, 2017, in Anchorage, Alaska. Burial took place in Colorado. Janssen’s Evergreen Memorial Chapel in Anchorage made the arrangements.

Mr. Balaban was born on Aug. 14, 1950 in Denver to the late Harlan and Norma Goldman Balaban.

He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, Western State College and CSU.

Mr. Balaban worked for Frontier Ford in Cupertino, Calif., and was a business partner in Flow Communications.

Then he moved to Anchorage, where he was employed at the Best Western and Millennium Alaska Hotel.

Mr. Balaban received numerous sales awards, including Ford 300-500 Master Salesman and Salesman of the Year.

He was an A+ certified and Microsoft certified technology professional.

An avid rock and roll fan, he loved everything connected with technology and his beloved cat Merlin.

Mr. Balaban is survived by his sister Lisa (Balaban) Mozer and brother-in-law Stefan Mozer of Wilmette, Ill.; niece Marisa Mozer of Chicago and nephew Justin Mozer of Los Angeles; and his aunt and uncle Arlene and Art Moss of Denver.

