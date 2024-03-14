Two chambers in the heart

As it always does, time and nature keep marching on, indifferent to any atrocity or massacre.

And so, in this stretch of time since October, pregnancies that were in nascent stages at the time of Oct. 7 have ripened.

Babies have been birthed. Fatherless, orphaned babies. Born into a wholly different reality from when they were conceived.

Fledglings, who will symbolize a generation of orphaned children, the continuity and legacies of their heroic fathers who sacrificed their lives in battle for the Jewish people. For you. For me.

These newborns cry, signaling their entrance into this world, innocently unaware of the ballast they instantly bear.

Their loved ones cradle them with tears of immense joy for this new gift of continuity of the loved one they freshly grieve mixed with longing and sadness.

To virtually watch and hear a very young mother at the bris of her newborn as she cupped her baby toward her and shakily recites the “Shehechiyanu — Blessed art Thou . . . Who Has kept us alive, Who has sustained us, Who Has brought us to this moment”;

To witness the rabbi’s blessings, laden with so much kavvanah, so much emotion and even pauses, as you could practically see the musings in his heart and soul for this baby he was praying over, and for the baby’s beloved father, no longer alive;

To watch as the baby’s grandfather, newly bereaved, holds his new grandson;

To witness the spirit and emotion of an entire, tight-knit community enveloping this nuclear family with palpable support and love . . . these and so many other sacred, potent moments from this bris, bring you to the verge of tears. You witness a sacred Jewish moment suffused with joy and sadness.

Before I know it, there is a write up I am reading of another profoundly emotional bris. Here the singing transformed into dancing that went on endlessly. It was at a hotel, and unlike the first bris I had watched online which looked to be an intimate, shul bris, here the hotel guests joined in the singing and dancing in welcoming this new baby whose father had recently fallen in battle.

At both, not a dry eye.

The patina of these mothers parenting is different from the usual new beginnings, the usual welcoming of newborns. The mothers are bereaved spouses. Their newborn was the dream that they and their partners had dreamed of raising together in what we all thought was a kinder, more sane world. Instead, these babies’ fathers were transformed into warriors, each with an incredible story of valor.

These babies will always have an essential part of themselves missing.

So much of life is intangible. Even for me, a stranger watching the bris from across the ocean, so much of the complexity and tragedy that were unsaid in these pain-filled deeply joyous moments could be felt.

Indeed, that was the feeling. The very definition of bittersweet.

A few days pass. In reaction to the public reaction, the grandfather of the newborn writes a status update to his Facebook account, the gist of which is:

• • •

Don’t call them orphans!

As soon as we heard that Aviaya (the baby’s mother, his daughter-in law) was in labor, we made a bee line for Mount Herzl (the military cemetery where their son is buried). We sat near Yehonatan’s grave, as we wept and prayed.

A soldier who was at another memorial of a soldier nearby approached me. Can I offer you a hug, he asked.

Sure, I replied.

We embraced.

This must be this man’s son’s memorial, the soldier thought to himself.

No, I replied. My daughter-in-law, my fallen son’s wife, is in labor now about to give birth, as we speak.

He — and I pointed to his fresh grave — his baby is about to be born.

How terrible, how sad, the soldier responded to me.

G-d forbid, I answered. It’s a great joy.

We are constantly receiving responses to the news, such as “how painful” and “what mixed emotions’’ and “so sad, an orphan” and “one eye is laughing while the other is shedding tears” . . .

But that’s not the case.

The custom among the Nation of Israel is that the initial response upon the news of a new baby is Mazel Tov!

The birth of a baby is joyful. Always. Unconditionally joyful.

One eye of mine is not shedding a tear while the other is crinkled from smiling.

Both of our eyes are filled with laughter with deep creases to show for it.

There are two chambers in our heart, one for the endless incomprehensible pain and grief for Yehonatan’s death. The second chamber is one of endless joy for the birth of his son, our grandson.

For Amatzya’s (the newborn’s name) birth, we feel only joy . . .

• • •

The grandfather goes on to share the inner workings of his emotional coping and how he separates the two, and how crucially important it is to him that his grandson grow up without the shadow of grief for his father hanging over him. Nor is he planning on looking to this newborn baby to be like his son, to compensate for the loss of his son. This grandfather has welcomed this baby with no expectations of him to aid in his profound grieving. All that, he copes with in the other chamber in his heart. His wish is for his grandson to be raised free the burden of his own grief. All that was explained in a long post.

A nobility of character I have sadly yet inspirationally witnessed from the surviving families, time and again, since Oct. 7.

Of course, these families are experiencing the initial stages of grief, and as the initial trauma passes, naturally other emotions will layer these initial responses. Yet how astonishing are these families. Their raw instantaneous primal responses and emotions bursts forth as the yield of their inner character.

May we all be worthy of the sacrifices these extraordinary families who will be contending with their own grief as long as they are alive.

Mazel Tov.

Copyright © 2024 by the Intermountain Jewish News