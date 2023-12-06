Gilad Erdan’s toxic work environment

CHANUKAH 5784 SECTION A PAGE 10

Some people quit their jobs over a “toxic work environment.” Not Gilad Erdan. He is Israel’s permanent representative to the United Nations. Talk about a toxic work environment!

Ambassador Erdan described his working conditions as he delivered the opening plenary address at the Jewish National Fund-USA Global Conference for Israel in Denver, Nov. 30.

“Before Oct. 7, many felt that our War of Independence, our struggle for survival, our fight for the most basic right to put our children to sleep safely in our homeland, was a thing of the past,” Erdan started out.

“Sadly on Oct. 7, it became crystal clear that we are in a fight for Israel’s very future, the survival of the Jewish state.

“It is my role to fight for our homeland at the United Nations, the house of lies.”

How did the UN, the very body which on Nov. 29, 1947 — 76 years to the day before Erdan spoke — go from voting in favor of the partition plan which created the State of Israel, to passing resolutions condemning Israel constantly?

Erdan explains:

In 1947, when the UN voted in favor of the partition plan, there were only 57 member states. Over the years, colonies that had been conquered by empires such as the United Kingdom, Spain and France, gained independence. Today, there are 193 member states in the UN.

Out of those 193 member states, 56 — nearly one-third — are Muslim countries. Less than half of the current UN member states are democratic.

“Today, half of the Human Rights Council is made of countries that do not even uphold basic rights, such as Pakistan, Somalia and China,” Erdan said.

The absurdity of the UN “only gets worse in the General Assembly. Every country has the same voting power. Suddenly, they believe in democracy. Even tiny island nations and the human rights abusers such as Iraq and Cuba have the same voting power as the superpowers such as the US.”

So many anti-Israel countries paved the way for an automatic anti-Israel majority.

Erdan paraphrased the quip uttered by Israel’s first permanent representative to the UN Abba Eban: “If Algeria introduced a resolution declaring that the earth was flat, and that Israel had flattened it, it would pass by a vote of 164 to 30, with 26 abstaining.”

Erdan threw out some more “outrageous” numbers: Israel, a country that represents less than 10 million people, only one-tenth of 1% of the world’s population, receives 70% of the UN’s condemnations.

“In the past year, 2023, while a war is raging in Ukraine and Iran murdered thousands of innocent women and protesters, more resolutions were passed against Israel than against Syria, North Korea and Iran combined. That’s the reality. If this double standard doesn’t scream anti-Semitism, I don’t know what does.”

But do anti-Israel resolutions in the UN really matter? After all, General Assembly decisions are not legally binding. In Hebrew, the nickname describing the UN’s ineffectiveness is “ooh shmoo” — like “Joe Shmo.”

They do matter in the court of public opinion, said Erdan.

“What happens at the UN doesn’t stay at the UN because we are in the internet era, in which lies can travel around the world in seconds, before the truth can be told.

“The UN fabrications can cause immense destruction, immense damage to Israel.

“We are in the midst of a battle, not only to defend physically the future of Israel against Hamas terrorists, but also for hearts and minds around the world.

“The UN demonization of Israel is a direct threat to the legitimacy we need.”

Erdan further lamented, “Tragically, the UN has proven that it’s not interested in preventing atrocities, but ensuring them. Rather than support Israel and fight for civilization, the UN is focused solely on condemning Israel and trying to tie our hands.

“The UN lies are responsible for the anti-Israel lies and anti-Semitism we now see in the streets. We must never stay silent.

“Israel is a moral country that provides solutions and light to the world. That is why I am never apologetic to our detractors. Never.”

And that is why Gilad Erdan does not quit his job in his toxic work environment.

