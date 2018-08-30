German-Jewish Cookbook: A food anthropology
Shana GoldbergAug 30, 2018Features, Holiday Features0
From IJN High Holiday Foods Back in the 1990s, my brother brought a cassette of Jewish humor home from school. One of the routines featured a heimish Jewish woman who was competing in a quiz show about music. After hearing the music sample in each round, say an oompah band type folk song, she inevitably […]
