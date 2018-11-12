Gaza fires missile, over 200 rockets at south; IDF responds

By Yona Schnitzer

An Israeli bus was hit by an anti-tank missile shot from Gaza on Monday evening, Nov. 12, severely wounding a 19-year-old male.

This is an ongoing report, events will be updated in real time. All times are local to Israel.

4:30pm – Magen David Adom receive reports of a wounded 19 year old male in the Gaza Belt, suffering from multiple injuries.

4:35 p.m. – According to Palestinian reports, the IDF responded by firing at Hamas guard posts.

16:50 p.m. – sirens sound throughout the Gaza Belt, reports of heavy rocket barrage

5:00 p.m. – IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reports ‘intense’ rocket fire from Gaza into Israel

5:03 p.m. – Rocket reportedly hits house in Netivot, with no injuries

5:05 p.m. – IDF announces that Israeli fighter jets are carrying out strikes against targets throughout the Gaza Strip

5:07 p.m. – Gaza terror factions announce attack is in response to Sunday night operation

5:10 p.m. – Over 80 rockets were fired into Israel within 20 minutes, Army Radio reports

5:15 p.m. – Rocket hits Sderot, three Israelis lightly wounded from shrapnel

5:25 p.m. – Gaza terror factions release joint statement by which Monday’s attack was in response to the ‘crimes’ carried out by the IDF in Gaza on Sunday night

5:30 p.m. – Rockets reportedly hit the towns of Miflasim and Eshkol, causing property damage

5:35 p.m. – Rocket sirens sound near dead sea and Hebron

5:40 p.m. – Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu holds emergency meeting at IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv, along with Defense Minister, Chief of General Staff and heads of Israel’s security apparatus.

5:45 p.m. – Palestinian Report: three wounded in IAF strike in northern Gaza Strip

5:47 p.m. – Gaza terror factions threaten to fire rockets deeper into Israel if IDF doesn’t cease strikes

5:50 p.m. – Israeli Homefront Command instructs residents of Israel’s southern region to stay close to shelters and to avoid large congregations

6:02 p.m. – Over 100 rockets fired into Israel, Channel 2 News reports

6:05 p.m. – Beersheba municipality orders that all public shelters be opened and prepared

6:18 p.m. – Rocket hits house in Ashkelon

6:40 p.m. – IDF says it attacked over 20 targets belonging to Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza

6:50 p.m. – Egypt, along with United Nations special envoy to the Middle East Nikolay Mladenov, are attempting to achieve a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Lebanon’s Almayadeen TV station reported.

7:13 p.m. – An IDF spokesman said over 200 rockets had been fired at southern Israel, with over 60 intercepted by Iron Dome. Most of the rockets fell in open fields, the spokesman said.

7:15 p.m. – In total, 17 injured have been taken to Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon; 11 from Sderot, three from Ashkelon and the remainder from other communities in the south.

7:53 p.m. – Sirens sounded across the Eshkol Regional Council

8:02 p.m. – The IDF said fighter jets, helicopters, drones and tanks had struck over 70 Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets throughout the Gaza Strip. A spokesman said the targets included terror tunnels, military compounds, weapons manufacturing facilities and observation posts.

8:13 p.m. – The IDF revealed for publication that a 19-year-old soldier suffered serious injuries on Monday afternoon when Palestinians fired a Kornet anti-tank missile at a bus in Sha’ar Hanegev.

8:15 p.m. – Voting in the second round of municipal elections scheduled for Tuesday may be postponed in communities in the south where the Home Front Command instructs residents to remain in bomb shelters, the Ministry of the Interior said.

9:24 p.m. – According to Palestinian reports, Hamas’ Al Aqsa TV building has been completely destroyed by several Israeli missiles.

9:26 p.m. – In a joint statement, the Palestinian factions said they would expand rocket fire to longer ranges.

9:33 p.m. – A meeting of the Security Cabinet has been convened for Tuesday.

9:41 p.m. – A house in Ashkelon has been hit by a missile, municipal officials said.

9:42 p.m. – Palestinian sources report that a house in Gaza City was hit by missiles fired by IAF jets.

9:57 p.m. – The IDF confirmed that fighter jets destroyed the building housing the Hamas-run Al Aqsa-TV television station in Gaza City. The IDF said in a statement that Hamas was using the station to transmit operational messages to terrorist operatives in Gaza and the West Bank including orders to carry out terrorist attacks.

10:29 p.m. – Some 300 rockets have been fired at Israel since Monday afternoon, the IDF said. Iron Dome air defense systems have intercepted dozens of rockets.

10:32 p.m. – According to Palestinian reports, the Al Rahma tower in the west of Gaza City has been destroyed by IAF jets.

10:33 p.m. – Sirens sound in Eshkol Regional Council.