Avigail, three years old when kidnapped, four by the time she returned home to Israel, came back without her pink floral pacifier. Her pacifier that was photographed strewn among the carnage on the grounds of her kibbutz. She returned, an orphan, bereft of her parents whom she had seen murdered before her eyes, and also without her pacifier. A little girl, she still slept and self-soothed with her pacifier. Not that any three-year-old ought to be contend with how to self soothe from the trauma of captivity with human monsters, when she is alone in a dark tunnel, but she didn’t even have a pacifier given to her. She returned without one. She must have gotten painfully weaned from it against her will by terror in a tunnel without the usual sweet gimmicky bye-bye paci methods, even without this tiny little detail to bring her some measure of a child’s comfort. There was nothing there for her to self soothe from the sadistic, incomprehensible situation she found herself in. Thankfully, she is now out of harm’s way. She is back home, reunited with her siblings who on Oct. 7 hid out in a closet for 14 hours knowing their freshly murdered mother was on the floor just outside. Yes, Avigail is out of harm’s way — if you discount her new reality of having no parents, whom she saw murdered before her very eyes on Oct. 7, 2023.

Twelve-year-old Eitan Yahalomi was forced to watch movie clips of the ghoulish Oct. 7 atrocities. Then, if he or any of the children cried, they were threatened with rifles to shut them up.

Hellish, deep deep, incomprehensible scarring layers of trauma — psychic mental torture planted by actual sadistic monsters in these innocent children’s minds and souls forever.

Think of this the next time you hear the word “Hamas.”

Emily Hand thought she was in captivity for one year. In a child’s perception of time, 50 days of separation is like one year. Which is an eternity. A silent, amputated-from-family, terrorizing eternity. Under the control of the vicious. But the Irish Prime Minister — not a Gen Z keyboard warrior — tweeted about Emily Hand that “an innocent child was lost and now found.”

Lost — poof, just like that. Found — magic, just fell back home out of the sky.

Words or facts just don’t mean anything anymore, do they? In a world of “my truth” and “narratives,” Emily, who — objective fact — was kidnapped by murderous terrorists, is now told over in the Irish narrative by its Prime Minister no less as “lost.” Emily, whose beloved father Tom so many of us wept along with as we watched and followed his searing interview and saga.

Dafna and Ella were told that they were there in Gaza because no one came to get them and no one wanted them back. According to their grandmother, they are too frightened to sleep and that the terrorists will come for them once they find out where they are.

Alma and Noam came home to face the news: their mother was murdered. And their father — like so many much loved and badly needed fathers — is still in captivity.

Think of this the next time you hear the word “Hamas.”

Pink outfitted children were returned from the claws of the masked Hamas, and what a cruel, chilling and cowardly juxtaposition of a scene it is. Who are Hamas terrorists masking themselves from? Children? Babies? These are their enemies? What kind of humanity are we talking about that would intentionally take children and babies into captivity? While we all knew this to be the fact, actually seeing the visual of them side by side was just sicker than sick.

Bits and pieces we are just starting to hear about the children’s time in Hamas’s captivity, strikingly, much of it from the children’s aunts or uncles, the loved ones who have to take the place of murdered, missing or kidnapped parents.

There is a flood of relief and yet still so much endless sadness.

“Matir Asurim,” the blessing recited upon the release from unfair imprisonment, is the blessing that is part of our everyday morning prayers. Yet, so many are still left behind. So many are returning to deepening trauma, needing to cope with an utterly destroyed world, never mind their recovery from processing their captivity. A recovery that might take years. Might take a lifetime. If ever.

If mixed feelings and bittersweet ever meant something, it is this nightmare now, in these profoundly emotional days.

The truth is, not much of what these children have endured is known, and at this point it doesn’t need to be. Let those returning heal in privacy, without the prying eyes of the public.

While many of the children have returned, not all of them have. It is brutal just to think about Hamas’ psychological warfare.

For the families themselves, their suffering is inexpressible. For the nation, while our suffering is qualitatively different, it has also left us in tears, moments of holding our breath, gripped in their trauma, of collective trauma too.

“Areivut,” an intertwined and inextricably linked people, is what we are, like a family who feels a sense of responsibility for each other, truly like one body — which needs all of its parts to function. And when we are missing some of our parts, we can’t function normally. We can’t.

Be strong and be brave. There might be weeks of these truce-minivan-tortuous-timed hostage drop-offs ahead.

Part of me is infuriated with the Israeli government. How can they do this? How can they agree to this? Splitting families up, creating further trauma and possibly future layers of survivor guilt? Agreeing to the release of innocent civilian captives on a ratio of one of each of them for three convicted criminals! Adding truce day-after-truce-day so Hamas can re-arm when Israel is facing an existential threat, when Hamas loudly and proudly declares it will execute future October 7th’s (G-d forbid!)!

Where is the basic smarts? Where is the basic backbone not to have declared at the very outset of this crisis: no humanitarian aid, no pause in fighting, until every single hostage is returned safely. Full stop.

Wouldn’t this have yielded a more swift return of all of the hostages, instead of this protracted bitter stress of “will Hamas comply won’t Hamas comply” that Israel is currently living through? Wouldn’t that have been the most basic position to take, to stymie Hamas, considering the lives of the all of the Israeli soldiers on the line, as well as (G-d forbid) the future risk of Israeli citizens’ lives?

Assuming it would have yielded swifter results, wouldn’t this approach of standing our ground shortened the war and ultimately then been more compassionate to civilians of Gaza too?

The truth is, we have no idea and we will never know. And the truth is, I am grateful not to be in the position of having to make these Sophie’s Choices.

This is the deal we have. This is the deal we have to live with.

These are our fellow Jews and our fellow human beings — all the Thai and Philippine workers who came to Israel to work and contribute to Israeli society, who we are so profoundly grateful to see back or for whose return we still profoundly pray.

“Me’afela le’orah — From darkness to light” is what Israel has called the hostage rescue operation. Right now It’s hard to see the light, but may this mixed murky and dim dark time slowly but somehow surely, “kim’a kimaa,” drop by drop, bring forth a healing light above the coming horizon for those still in captivity, for the families of the captives and for the entire Jewish nation.

