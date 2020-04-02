IJN
Search
LOG IN
Saturday, April 4, 2020 -
Print Edition
Home News Israel Finally, a government in Israel

Finally, a government in Israel

Gabe Friedman, JTAApr 02, 2020Israel, News, slider0

Like

Benny Gantz at an election campaign event in Ramat Gan, Israel, Feb. 25, 2020. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

JERUSALEM — One of the crazier weeks in Israeli politics in recent memory ended on a fittingly dramatic note: Benny Gantz, the former army chief who came close to unseating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in three straight elections, laid down his proverbial arms last week.

Gantz will join a so-called unity government with his rival to prevent a possible fourth election and allow Israel to attack the coronavirus crisis as quickly as possible.

Before the coronavirus hit, Gantz was angling toward forming a “minority government” — a coalition that didn’t have enough seats in the parliament to claim an official majority. 

But it would have been pushed over the governing threshold by the support of the slate of mostly Arab parties (in the form of votes), which prefer to sit in the opposition on principle.

Obstacles abounded, however, and the pandemic heightened the urgency of striking a deal in order to optimize the government’s response.

Unsurprisingly, Gantz’s move to join Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party and the other more right-wing parties that comprise the prime minister’s contribution to the coalition was a polarizing one. 

Some commentators and some of Gantz’s allies hailed the decision as the ultimate show of patriotism, putting one’s country over individual aspirations. 

Others — including Gantz’s two main partners in his Blue and White group, Yair Lapid and Moshe Yaalon, who disagreed with the move — called it political cowardice. 

Lapid and Yaalon packed up their respective party members and left Blue and White. 

The fourth party head in Blue and White, fellow former military chief Gabi Ashkenazi, stuck with Gantz and will enter the government with him.

The compromise is a complicated one, with several details and multiple possible outcomes. But here are the tangible takeaways from the deal being reported so far:

Gantz nominated himself and was elected speaker of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament — for now. That was a calculated move, backed by Likud, to block Meir Cohen, a member of Lapid’s party, from vying for the position. 

Cohen could have scuttled the Gantz-Netanyahu coalition deal if elected. The Times of Israel reports that once the government is officially formed, Likud Knesset member Yuli Edelstein — who shut down the government last week in historic and controversial fashion — could return to the position. Look for that to raise eyebrows.

Gantz will serve as defense minister, or possibly foreign minister, under Netanyahu as prime minister for 18 months. Then Gantz is scheduled to rotate into the top role — but that’s far from a certainty.

A Netanyahu ally will become finance minister, while a Gantz ally could become foreign minister (or defense minister, depending on which role Gantz takes).

The now center-left Labor Party, once Israel’s dominant political force but currently commanding only a handful of Knesset seats, will join Gantz in the brokered coalition. The center-left Gesher party, whose leader recently threw a wrench in Gantz’s previous coalition hopes, also will join.

Avigdor Liberman, the right-wing hawk who has been calling for this kind of unity government for months, ironically will not join the coalition with his Yisrael Beiteinu party, sources close to him told the Hebrew media. Liberman said Gantz “hid things and behaved in an amateurish manner” throughout the process.

What it all means: Things could change, of course, as none of this is final. But Israel’s unprecedented political deadlock, which led to three elections in a year, looks to be resolved.

Gantz was the best hope that anti-Netanyahu Israelis had of unseating the man who has been prime minister for over a decade. His political future now appears uncertain.

Also, while Gantz was not a very liberal candidate — he is often labeled center-right, or at most a centrist — he and Netanyahu certainly have their disagreements over policy and how religious they think the state should be. 

It will be interesting to see how their disagreements play out in a unity government and if that kind of government can function as one to pass legislation.

The remaining wild card: Netanyahu does still have one big cloud hanging over him — his indictment for corruption. If he is convicted sometime in the future — his trial has been delayed due to the coronavirus — all deals would be off.

Previous PostThe wedding with no guests — and no rabbi (sort of)
Gabe Friedman, JTA

Related articles

Denver day schools stream along

Chris LeppekApr 02, 2020

How to keep kosher in a small American city

Jill AltmanApr 02, 2020

The wedding with no guests — and no rabbi (sort of)

Ben Harris, JTAApr 02, 2020

Leave a Reply

Community Calendar
Apr
5
Sun
10:00 am Books & Bagels (B’nai Havurah)
Books & Bagels (B’nai Havurah)
Apr 5 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Monthly book discussion with bagel breakfast at B’nai Havurah. Upcoming dates/books are: Feb. 2: ‘The Notorious Ben Hecht’ by Julien Gorbach or ‘Ben Hecht: Fighting Words’ by Adina Hoffman (readers’ choice) March 1: ‘The Dry[...]
11:00 am Bake Your Own Matzah (Bais Menac...
Bake Your Own Matzah (Bais Menac...
Apr 5 @ 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Matzah baking at Bais Menachem, led by Rabbi Yisroel Engel.
Apr
7
Tue
6:15 pm Jewish Mindfulness Meditation
Jewish Mindfulness Meditation
Apr 7 @ 6:15 pm – 8:00 pm
Judaism Your Way Mindfulness Meditation group meeting Tuesday at Kohelet. Led by Rabbi Brian Field.
Apr
8
Wed
6:00 pm Communal Passover Seder (Cheyenne)
Communal Passover Seder (Cheyenne)
Apr 8 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Communal Passover seder hosted by Mt. Sinai in Cheyenne, led by Rabbi Larry Moldo.
6:00 pm Communal Passover Seder (Salt Lake)
Communal Passover Seder (Salt Lake)
Apr 8 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Communal Passover seder hosted by Salt Lake JCC, led by Chad Schaeffer.
6:00 pm Community Passover Seder (Aspen)
Community Passover Seder (Aspen)
Apr 8 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Communal Passover seder hosted by Aspen Jewish Congregation, held at Aspen Chapel.
7:00 pm Communal Passover Seder (Lone Tree)
Communal Passover Seder (Lone Tree)
Apr 8 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Communal Passover seders hosted by Chabad of Lone Tree on both the first and second nights of Passover.
7:00 pm Community Passover Seder (Aspen)
Community Passover Seder (Aspen)
Apr 8 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Chabad of Aspen hosts a communal Passover seder. With melodies, insights and Shmura matzah from Israel.
7:00 pm Intro to Mussar (B’nai Havurah)
Intro to Mussar (B’nai Havurah)
Apr 8 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Six-session weekly course on Mussar and cultivating inner virtues. Taught by Rabbi Evette Lutman. At B’nai Havurah. Meeting every other Weds. beginning Feb. 26.
Apr
9
Thu
4:30 pm Community Passover Seder (Evergr...
Community Passover Seder (Evergr...
Apr 9 @ 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm
Family-friendly community seder hosted by Beth Evergreen, with buffet dinner. At Mt. Vernon Country Club.

Rocky Mountain Jew

IJN Columnists



WE’RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER

Dear valued reader,

Let’s get right to it.

During these very difficult times that we’re all experiencing, why does the Intermountain Jewish News matter more than ever?

  • It connects us when we feel separated and surrounded by chaos. With the IJN, we are not alone. We are all in this together as a community.
  • It is our trusted, distinctive news source. With fake news, conspiracy theories and half truths rampant, the IJN works hard to provide facts, not sensationalism.
  • It brings you the impact of COVID-19 on the Colorado Jewish community, as well as the impact of the coronavirus on the global Jewish community.

Like other small businesses and media companies, the IJN is also being impacted in an unprecedented way by effects of the coronavirus.

That’s Why Your Help Is Needed Today.

Please click on the link below and subscribe today or purchase a gift subscription — an online gift is social distancing.

Appreciatively,

Rabbi Hillel Goldberg
Editor & Publisher

Shana R. Goldberg
Assistant Publisher